Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery

Aditi, who is the reigning world champion, defeated Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia 146-140 in the bronze medal playoff.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 06:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Aditi Gopichand Swami won bronze medal in women’s compound individual event at Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.
India’s Aditi Gopichand Swami won bronze medal in women’s compound individual event at Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Aditi Swami won bronze medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

Aditi, who is the reigning world champion, defeated Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia 146-140 in the bronze medal playoff. The 17-year-old from Maharashtra had lost 146-149 to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, 10 years senior to her, in an all-Indian semifinal on Tuesday.

This is Aditi’s second medal at her first-ever appearance at the continental event. The teenager, along with Jyothi and Parneet Kaur, defeated Chinese Taipei 230-229 to clinch the women’s team gold medal on Friday.

Aditi’s medal, India’s sixth in archery at this edition, took the country’s overall tally to 96 medals - 22 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze.

