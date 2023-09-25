Equestrian schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?

The 19th Asian Games, being held in Hangzhou, China, will feature the Indian equestrian team, which will mark its eighth appearance in the tournament.

India has participated in every Asiad from the sport’s introduction in it, in 1982, with the exception of the 1998 Games held in Hiroshima, Japan. Its best result to date came at the 1982 Games, where it won three gold medals, one silver, and one each for second and third place.

In eventing and tent pegging, respectively, Raghubir Singh and Rupinder Singh Brar won individual gold medals, and in New Delhi, Raghubir, Colonel Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Bishal Singh, and Milka Singh won the team eventing competition.

Fouaad Mirza won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in both individual eventing and team eventing, when he competed alongside Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, and Jitender Singh.

India has won a total of six medals in the equestrian competition at the Asian Games, including three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals.

The equestrian event at the Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Tonglu Equestrian Centre.