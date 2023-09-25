MagazineBuy Print

Equestrian schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?

India has participated in every Asiad from the sport’s introduction in 1982, with the exception of the 1994 Games held. Its best result to date came at the 1982 Asian Games.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 19:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: India has won a total of six medals in the equestrian competition at the Asian Games, including three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals.
Representative Image: India has won a total of six medals in the equestrian competition at the Asian Games, including three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: India has won a total of six medals in the equestrian competition at the Asian Games, including three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 19th Asian Games, being held in Hangzhou, China, will feature the Indian equestrian team, which will mark its eighth appearance in the tournament.

India has participated in every Asiad from the sport’s introduction in it, in 1982, with the exception of the 1998 Games held in Hiroshima, Japan. Its best result to date came at the 1982 Games, where it won three gold medals, one silver, and one each for second and third place.

In eventing and tent pegging, respectively, Raghubir Singh and Rupinder Singh Brar won individual gold medals, and in New Delhi, Raghubir, Colonel Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Bishal Singh, and Milka Singh won the team eventing competition.

ALSO READ: 3x3 Basketball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; India’s men’s, women’s squads at Hangzhou 2022

Fouaad Mirza won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in both individual eventing and team eventing, when he competed alongside Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, and Jitender Singh.

India has won a total of six medals in the equestrian competition at the Asian Games, including three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals.

The equestrian event at the Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Tonglu Equestrian Centre.

Equestrian Schedule for Asian Games 2023
September 26, 2023: 5:30 am - 10:30 am - Dressage Individual Prix St-Georges
September 27, 2023: 5:30 am - 10:30 am - Dressage Individual Intermediate 1
September 28, 2023: 11:30 am - 2:30 pm - Dressage Individual Intermediate 1 Freestyle
September 30, 2023: 5:30 am - 10:30 am - Eventing Dressage, Team and Individual
October 1, 2023: 5:30 am - 9:30 am - Eventing-Cross Country, Team and Individual
October 2, 2023: 7:00 am - Eventing-Jumping, team and individual
October 4, 2023: 6:30 am - 9:30 am - Jumping-1st round, Team Competition & Individual Qualifier
October 4, 2023: 11:30 am - 2:30 pm - Jumping-2nd round, Team Competition & Individual Qualifier
October 6, 2023: 6:30 am onwards - Jumping-1st round, Individual Final
October 6, 2023: 12:30 pm onwards - Jumping-2nd round, Individual Final

Related Topics

Equestrian /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

