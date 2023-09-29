MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games: Diving full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s platform and springboard

India has won five medals in the event since its inception including two gold, one silver and two bronze, making it the third most successful nation behind Japan and China.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 18:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The diving events of the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena from September 30 to October 4.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The diving events of the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena from September 30 to October 4. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The diving events of the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena from September 30 to October 4. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian diving team is all set to participate at the Asian Games 2023, to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The event has been dominated by China over the last fifty years, and the country has amassed over 138 medals in total, including 80 gold.

India has won five medals in the event since its inception, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it the third most successful nation behind Japan and China.

The diving events of Hangzhou 2022 will be held at the city’s OSC Aquatic Sports Arena from September 30 to October 4, where the athletes will compete for 10 gold medals.

SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 30
Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final - 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST
Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST
Sunday, October 1
Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST
Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final - 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST
Monday, October 2
Women’s 1m Springboard Final - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM IST
Men’s 1m Springboard Final - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM IST
Tuesday, October 3
Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary - 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary - 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST
Women’s 10m Platform Final - 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST
Men’s 3m Springboard Final - 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST
Wednesday, October 4
Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary - 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary - 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST
Women’s 3m Springboard Final - 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST
Men’s 10m Platform Final - 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST

