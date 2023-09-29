The Indian diving team is all set to participate at the Asian Games 2023, to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.
The event has been dominated by China over the last fifty years, and the country has amassed over 138 medals in total, including 80 gold.
India has won five medals in the event since its inception, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it the third most successful nation behind Japan and China.
The diving events of Hangzhou 2022 will be held at the city’s OSC Aquatic Sports Arena from September 30 to October 4, where the athletes will compete for 10 gold medals.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 30
Sunday, October 1
Monday, October 2
Tuesday, October 3
Wednesday, October 4
Latest on Sportstar
- ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-Ups: Rizwan hundred powers PAK to 345/5 vs NZ; BAN off to solid start in 264 chase vs BAN
- Canoeing and Kayaking Asian Games 2023 schedule: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?
- Asian Games: Diving full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s platform and springboard
- Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Nikhat Zareen qualifies for semis, seals Olympic quota in 50kg Boxing; Squash Men's Team secures final berth
- Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE