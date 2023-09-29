Asian Games: Diving full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s platform and springboard

The Indian diving team is all set to participate at the Asian Games 2023, to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The event has been dominated by China over the last fifty years, and the country has amassed over 138 medals in total, including 80 gold.

India has won five medals in the event since its inception, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it the third most successful nation behind Japan and China.

The diving events of Hangzhou 2022 will be held at the city’s OSC Aquatic Sports Arena from September 30 to October 4, where the athletes will compete for 10 gold medals.