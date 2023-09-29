MagazineBuy Print

India kurash squad for Asian Games 2023: Full list of players, team news, previous performances

India won two medals in Kurash at the 2018 Asian Games, with Pincky Balhara winning silver in the Women’s 52 kg and Malaprabha Jadhav winning bronze in the same category.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 17:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Pincky Balhara (L) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav during the medals ceremony of Jakarta-Palembang 2018.
India’s Pincky Balhara (L) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav during the medals ceremony of Jakarta-Palembang 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India's Pincky Balhara (L) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav during the medals ceremony of Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Kurash returns to the Asian Games for a second time when the continental showpiece event kicks off on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Kurash made its debut on the Asian Games programme during Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

India won two medals in kurash at the 2018 Asian Games, with Pincky Balhara bagging silver in the women’s 52kg category and Malaprabha Jadhav picking bronze in the same category.

Uzbekistan is the most successful team in the event, winning 11 medals in total, including five gold.

SQUAD:
Men:
Yash Kumar Chauhan, Keshav, Vishal Ruhil
Women:
Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal, Jyoti Tokas

