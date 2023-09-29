India kurash squad for Asian Games 2023: Full list of players, team news, previous performances

Kurash returns to the Asian Games for a second time when the continental showpiece event kicks off on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Kurash made its debut on the Asian Games programme during Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

India won two medals in kurash at the 2018 Asian Games, with Pincky Balhara bagging silver in the women’s 52kg category and Malaprabha Jadhav picking bronze in the same category.

Uzbekistan is the most successful team in the event, winning 11 medals in total, including five gold.