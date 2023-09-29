MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games: Kurash full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s events

The kurash event of the 2023 Asian Games will be held between September 30 and October 2 at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 17:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian kurash player Megha Tokas (green) competes with Turkmenistan’s Gulshat Nasyrova in women’s 63kg (R16) at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Indian kurash player Megha Tokas (green) competes with Turkmenistan’s Gulshat Nasyrova in women’s 63kg (R16) at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian kurash player Megha Tokas (green) competes with Turkmenistan’s Gulshat Nasyrova in women’s 63kg (R16) at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou.

Kurash has been a part of the quadrennial mega-event only once before, during the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

India won two medals in kurash at the 2018 Asian Games, with Pincky Balhara bagging silver in the women’s 52 kg and Malaprabha Jadhav picking bronze in the same category.

The kurash event of the 2023 Asian Games will start on September 30 at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.

SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 30
6:00 AM - 8:30 AM IST - Preliminary Elimination - Men’s +90kg and -66kg, Women’s -52kg
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM IST - Semifinal, Final and Victory Ceremony - Men’s +90kg and -66kg, Women’s -52kg
Sunday, October 1
6:00 AM - 8:30 AM IST - Preliminary Elimination - Men’s -81kg and Women’s -70kg
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM IST - Semifinal, Final and Victory Ceremony - Men’s -81kg and Women’s -70kg
Monday, October 2
6:00 AM - 8:30 AM IST - Preliminary Elimination - Men’s -90kg and Women’s -87kg
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM IST - Semifinal, Final and Victory Ceremony - Men’s -90kg and Women’s -87kg

