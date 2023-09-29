Asian Games: Kurash full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s events

The Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou.
Kurash has been a part of the quadrennial mega-event only once before, during the 2018 edition in Indonesia.
India won two medals in kurash at the 2018 Asian Games, with Pincky Balhara bagging silver in the women’s 52 kg and Malaprabha Jadhav picking bronze in the same category.
The kurash event of the 2023 Asian Games will start on September 30 at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 30
Sunday, October 1
Monday, October 2
