For which sports does Asian Games 2023 act as Olympic qualifier?

In addition to continental bragging rights, a successful performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games will also help teams and athletes secure a qualification spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is in addition to the ranking and qualification points they can acquire from the event, which will put them in good stead ahead of the Paris games.

Listed below are the sports where the Asian Games will act as a qualifier for Paris 2024:

Boxing

Boxing is one of the most anticipated sporting events in both the Asian Games and the Olympics.

The 2023 Asiad will offer Paris Olympics qualification spots to 14 men and 20 women boxers across various weight categories. In total, there will be 248 boxers at the Paris Games.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain gestures after winning over Australia’s Caitlin Parker during the final match of the 75 kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship. | Photo Credit: Gurider Osan/PTI

India has picked a 13-member squad for Hangzhou Games and will look to rake in as many Olympic qualification spots as possible.

Paris Olympics boxing qualification spots at Asian Games Women’s Four each in 50kg, 54kg, 57kg and 60kg; Two each in 66kg and 75kg Men’s Two each in 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg and +92kg

Hockey

The gold medal winner in men’s and women’s hockey at the Asian Games will earn one quota place for the Paris Olympics. A total of 12 teams can qualify for the 2024 Olympics in both the men’s and women’s events.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist India, which recently won the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai, is the favourite to clinch gold in men’s hockey at Hangzhou and secure its place in the Paris Games.

Australian women’s and men’s side have already secured their spots in Paris after winning the Oceania Cup, while France has qualified for both events by virtue of being the host.

Breaking

Breaking, which will be making its Olympics debut in Paris, will have 32 athletes; 16 boys and as many girls will take part.

The gold medal winners in breaking in Hangzhou will earn a direct spot for Paris 2024.

Tennis

Men’s and women’s singles champions in tennis at the 2022 Asian Games will earn themselves a qualification spot for the Paris Olympics.

Both men’s and women’s tennis competition will have 64 athletes each in Paris, with the qualification process primarily on the basis of WTA and ATP rankings.

Archery

The Hangzhou games will offer five slots in Archery at the Paris Olympics.

The mixed team winner in Hangzhou, along with the top two in the men’s and women’s individual events, will secure quota places for Paris 2024.

Modern Pentathlon

The top-five finishers in modern pentathlon (men’s and women’s) at the Hangzhou Asian Games will earn themselves a qualification spot for the Paris Olympics.

Water Polo

The men’s and women’s champions in water polo will also secure Paris Olympics qualification spots.

Sailing

There will be six Paris Olympics qualification spots, across events, up for grab in sailing at the 2023 Asian Games.