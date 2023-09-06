MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 3rd set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 06, 2023 20:59 IST - 3 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor in action.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 | The 1954 Asian Games, which took place in Manila, was opened by the then-president of the host nation. Who was this person, whose name continues to be remembered by many, mostly on a yearly basis?

  • Sukarno
  • Ramon Magsaysay
  • Gamal Abdel Nasser
Next

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Yuzvendra Chahal signs with Kent for remainder of County Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK in control as Imam, Rizwan continue in 194 chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Tata Steel Chess India: Vachier-Lagrave is sole leader going into last day of rapid
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. A rejuvenated Hardik will be a vital cog for India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. AIFF urges ISL clubs to release Asian Games-bound footballers
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime
    PTI
  5. Afghanistan to send 17 female athletes to Asian Games 2023
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Yuzvendra Chahal signs with Kent for remainder of County Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK in control as Imam, Rizwan continue in 194 chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Tata Steel Chess India: Vachier-Lagrave is sole leader going into last day of rapid
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. A rejuvenated Hardik will be a vital cog for India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment