Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m

India won bronze medal in the men’s canoe double 1000m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 08:54 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam win men’s canoe double 1000m bronze at the Asian Games.
Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam win men's canoe double 1000m bronze at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Twitter | SAI Media
infoIcon

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam win men’s canoe double 1000m bronze at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Twitter | SAI Media

India won bronze medal in the men’s canoe double 1000m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

The team comprising of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam finished third with a timing of 3:53.329.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan won gold and silver, respectively, after over taking India post the 250m mark.

With this, India’s tally raises to 61 medals in total.

More to follow..

