Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won multiple medals

34 Indian athletes won more than one medal at the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games won 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals to finish its campaign. This is the nation’s biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece.

Indian compound archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam both achieved a rare feat of winning three golds at a single Asian Games, having won in their respective individual, team events as well as partnering up for the mixed doubles event. Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Esha Singh have won four medals each in this Asiad with Aishwary clinching two golds, one silver and a bronze. Esha, on the other hand, won one gold and three silver.

Here is the list of the athletes who have won multiple medals-

Ojas Deotale (3 Gold)

-Compound Men’s Team (GOLD)

-Compound Mixed Team (GOLD)

-Compound Men’s Individual(GOLD)

Jyothi Surekha Vennam (3 Gold)

-Compound Women’s Team (GOLD)

-Compound Mixed Team (GOLD)

-Compound Women’s Individual(GOLD)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

- 10m Air Rifle Team Men (GOLD)

- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men (GOLD)

- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men (SILVER)

-10m Air Rifle Men (BRONZE)

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (2 Gold)

-Men’s Team (GOLD)

-Mixed Doubles (GOLD)

Esha Singh (1 Gold, 3 Silver)

- 25m Pistol Team Women (GOLD)

10m Air Pistol Team Women (SILVER)

-10m Air Pistol Women (SILVER)

-25m Pistol Women (SILVER)

Parul Chaudhary (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

-Women’s 5000m (GOLD)

-Women’s 3000m Steeplechase (SILVER)

Saurav Ghosal (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

-Men’s Team (GOLD)

-Men’s Singles (SILVER)

Palak (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

10m Air Pistol Women (GOLD)

10m Air Pistol Team Women (SILVER)

Rajesh Ramesh (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay (GOLD)

4 x 400m Relay Mixed (SILVER)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

Men’s Doubles (GOLD)

Men’s Team (SILVER)

Chirag Shetty (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

Men’s Doubles (GOLD)

Men’s Team (SILVER)

Avinash Sable (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (GOLD)

Men’s 5000m (SILVER)

Sift Kaur Samra (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women (GOLD)

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women (SILVER)

Sarabjot Singh(1 Gold, 1 Silver)

10m Air Pistol Team Men (GOLD)

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (SILVER)

Muhammed Ajmal(1 Gold, 1 Silver)

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay (GOLD)

4 x 400m Relay Mixed (SILVER)

Abhishek Verma(1 Gold, 1 Silver)

Compound Men’s Team(GOLD)

Compound Men’s Individual(SILVER)

Anush Agarwalla(1 Gold, 1 Bronze)

Dressage Team (GOLD)

Dressage Individual (BRONZE)

Kynan Darius Chenai(1 Gold, 1 Bronze)

Trap Team Men (GOLD)

Trap Men (BRONZE)

Dipika Pallikal Karthik (1 Gold, 1 Bronze)

Mixed Doubles (GOLD)

Women’s Team (BRONZE)

Abhay Singh(1 Gold, 1 Bronze)

Men’s Team (GOLD)

Mixed Doubles (BRONZE)

Aditi Swami(1 Gold, 1 Bronze)

Compound Women’s Team(GOLD)

Compound Women’s Individual(BRONZE)

Ashi Chouksey(2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

10m Air Rifle Team Women (SILVER)

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women (SILVER)

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women (BRONZE)

Vithya Ramraj(2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

4 x 400m Relay Mixed (SILVER)

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay (SILVER)

Women’s 400m Hurdles (BRONZE)

Harmilan Bains(2 Silver)

Women’s 1500m (SILVER)

Women’s 800m (SILVER)

Divya(2 Silver)

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (SILVER)

10m Air Pistol Team Women (SILVER)

Subha Venkatesan(2 Silver)

4 x 400m Relay Mixed (SILVER)

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay (SILVER)

Ashish(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Men’s Eight (SILVER)

Men’s Four (BRONZE)

Prannoy(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Men’s Team (SILVER)

Men’s Singles (BRONZE)

Punit Kumar(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Men’s Eight (SILVER)

Men’s Four (BRONZE)

Anant Jeet Singh(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Skeet Men(SILVER)

Skeet Team Men(BRONZE)

Ramita(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

10m Air Rifle Team Women (SILVER)

10m Air Rifle Women (BRONZE)

Bheem Singh(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Men’s Eight (SILVER)

Men’s Four (BRONZE)

Jaswinder Singh(1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Men’s Eight (SILVER)

Men’s Four (BRONZE)

Anahat Singh(2 Bronze)

Mixed Doubles (BRONZE)

Women’s Team (BRONZE)