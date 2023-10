Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 3: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China are taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 3 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

CRICKET

6:30 AM: India vs Nepal, Men’s Quarterfinal

ARCHERY

6:10 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ) - Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal

6:30 AM: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs AA Conjuangco (PHI) - Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal

7:50 AM: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ) - Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal

8:10 AM: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ) - Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal

8:50 AMonwards: Compound Women Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification)

9:30 AM onwards: Compound Men Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification)

12:10 PM: Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (CHN) - Recurve Men Individual Quarterfinal

12:30 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abudllin (KAZ) - Recurve Men Individual Quarterfinal

1:50 PM onwards: Recurve Men Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification)

ATHLETICS

6:30 AM: Men’s 110m Hurdles (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM: Women’s 800m Round 1 Heat 1 - Chanda

6:48 AM: Women’s 800m Round 1 Heat 2 - Harmilan Bains

7 AM: Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar

7:10 AM: Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heat 1

8:10 AM: Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar

4:30 PM: Women’s High Jump Final - Rubina Yadav, Pooja

4:35 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar

4:40 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitharavel

4:50 PM: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final - R. Vithya Ramraj

5:05 PM: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - Yashas P, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

5:20 PM: Women’s 5000m Final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

5:40 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani

5:55 PM: Men’s 800m Final - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal

6:10 PM: Men’s 1500m (Decathlon Final Event) - Tejaswin Shankar

BADMINTON

8:10 AM: Men’s Singles, Round of 32 - HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL)

8:50 AM: Women’s Singles, Round of 32 - P V Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (TPE)

10:50 AM: Women’s Singles, Round of 32 - Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Tunjung (INA)

12:50 PM: Women’s Doubles, Round of 32 - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV)

2:10 PM: Women’s Doubles, Round of 32 - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla/AA Rasheed (MDV)

2:10 PM: Men’s Singles, Round of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu (KOR)

BOXING

11:30 AM: Women’s 50-54kg semifinal - Preeti vs Chang Yuan (CHN)

12 PM: Women’s 66-75kg semifinal - Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA)

5:15 PM: Men’s 51-57kg quarterfinal - Sachin vs Lyu Ping (CHN)

6:30 PM: Men’s +92kg semifinal - Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev (KAZ)

BRIDGE

6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare- Men Team Semifinal Session 1

KAYAKING & CANOEING

7:45 AM: Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final - Soniya Devi Phairembam

8:20 AM: Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final - Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh Salam

9:15 AM: Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final - Soniya Devi Phairembam, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu Oinam, Dimita Devi Toijam

9:30 AM: Women’s Canoe Double 200m Final - Kaveri, Neha Devi Leichonbam

CHESS

12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun ErigaisI, R. Praggnanandhaa– Men’s Team Round 5

12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 5

DIVING

10:30 AM: London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi – Men’s 3m Springboard – Preliminary

5 PM: Men’s 3m Springboard – Final

HOCKEY

7:45 AM: India vs Hong Kong, China – Preliminary Women’s Pool A

KABADDI

6 AM: India vs Bangladesh – Preliminary Men’s Group A

1:30 PM: India vs Republic of Korea - Preliminary Women’s Group A

SPORT CLIMBING

9 AM: Women’s Speed Qualification - Shivpreet Pannu, Anisha Verma

9:40 AM: Men’s Speed Qualification - Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma

5:30 PM onwards: Knockout stage

SOFT TENNIS

7:30 AM: India Vs Thailand - Men’s Team Preliminary Round

7:30 AM: India Vs Mongolia - Women’s Team Preliminary Round

9 AM: India Vs Japan - Women’s Team Preliminary Round

11 AM: India Vs Cambodia - Men’s Team Preliminary Round

11 AM: India Vs Vietnam - Women’s Team Preliminary Round

12:45 PM: India Vs South Korea - Men’s Team Preliminary Round

2:30 PM: India Vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Preliminary Round

2:45 PM: India Vs China - Women’s Team Preliminary Round

SEPAKTAKRAW

6:30 AM: India Vs Republic of Korea – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage

11:30 AM onwards: Men’s Quadrant Semifinals (Subject to qualification)

SQUASH

8:30 AM: Dipika Pallikal Karthik & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Japan – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

10 PM: Anahat Singh & Abhay Singh vs Hong Kong, China – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

2:30 PM: Tanvi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN) - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

2:30 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification)

3:30 PM: Saurav Ghosal vs R. Tsukue (JPN) - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal