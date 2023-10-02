Asian Games 2023: Full sports climbing schedule, dates, time, venues

Sport Climbing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou is scheduled to be held between October 3 and October 7, with all matches taking place at the Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre.

Sport climbing is both indoor and outdoor, involving competitors climbing in gyms or artificial walls.

Also Read: Asian Games schedule, venue, dates, and Indian athletes full info

In the 2018 edition, Indonesia finished as the best nation in the sport, winning three gold medals.

There will be two types of events in sport climbing - the first one is speed and the second one is Lead and Bouldering.

India is sending a seven-member team for sport climbing for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.