Asian Games 2023: Full sports climbing schedule, dates, time, venues

Sport Climbing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou is scheduled to be held between October 3 and October 7, with all matches taking place at the Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre.
Sport climbing is both indoor and outdoor, involving competitors climbing in gyms or artificial walls.
In the 2018 edition, Indonesia finished as the best nation in the sport, winning three gold medals.
There will be two types of events in sport climbing - the first one is speed and the second one is Lead and Bouldering.
India is sending a seven-member team for sport climbing for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Asian Games 2023 sport climbing schedule
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Qualification - 9 AM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Qualification - 9:40 AM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 1 - 5:30 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 2 - 5:31 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 3 - 5:33 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 4 - 5:34 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 5 - 5:36 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 6 - 5:37 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 7 - 5:39 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 8 - 5:40 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 1 - 5:43 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 2 - 5:44 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 3 - 5:46 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 4 - 5:47 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 5 - 5:49 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 6 - 5:50 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 7 - 5:52 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Pre-Quarters Final Heat 8 - 5:53 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 1 - 5:57 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 2 - 5:58 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 3 - 6 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 4 - 6:01 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 1 - 6:04 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 2 - 6:05 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 3 - 6:07 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Quarterfinal Heat 4 - 6:08 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Semifinal Heat 1 - 6:15 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Semifinal Heat 2 - 6:16 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Semifinal Heat 1 - 6:19 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Semifinal Heat 2 - 6:20 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Bronze Medal Match - 6:23 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Speed Gold Medal Match - 6:24 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Bronze Medal Match - 6:27 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s Speed Gold Medal Match - 6:28 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Qualification - 8:30 AM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Speed Relay Qualification - 8:35 AM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Quarterfinal Heat 1 - 5:30 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Quarterfinal Heat 2 - 5:33 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Quarterfinal Heat 3 - 5:36 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Quarterfinal Heat 4 - 5:39 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Semifinal Heat 1 - 5:47 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Semifinal Heat 2 - 5:50 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Speed Relay Semifinal Heat 1 - 5:54 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Speed Relay Semifinal Heat 2 - 5:57 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Bronze Medal Match - 6:02 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Speed Relay Gold Medal Match - 6:05 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Speed Relay Bronze Medal Match - 6:10 PM IST
October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Speed Relay Gold Medal Match - 6:13 PM IST
October 5, Thursday - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification (Boulder) - 6:30 AM IST
October 5, Thursday - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification (Boulder) - 6:30 AM IST
October 5, Thursday - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification (Lead) - 11:20 AM IST
October 5, Thursday - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification (Lead) - 11:20 AM IST
October 6, Friday - Men’s Boulder and Lead Semifinal (Boulder) - 6:30 AM IST
October 6, Friday - Men’s Boulder and Lead Semifinal (Lead) - 10:50 AM IST
October 6, Friday - Men’s Boulder and Lead Final (Boulder) - 4:05 PM IST
October 6, Friday - Men’s Boulder and Lead Gold Medal Match (Lead) - 6 PM IST
October 7, Saturday - Women’s Boulder and Lead Semifinal (Boulder) - 6:30 AM IST
October 7, Saturday - Women’s Boulder and Lead Semifinal (Lead) - 10:50 AM IST
October 7, Saturday - Women’s Boulder and Final (Boulder) - 4:05 PM IST
October 7, Saturday - Women’s Boulder and Lead Gold Medal Match (Lead) - 6 PM IST
