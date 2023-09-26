India squash squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women

The Indian squash contingent for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, has a good balance of experience and youth.

India has an eight-member squash team for the Asian Games 2023, which was chosen based on trials held earlier this year in Chennai.

The men’s team has the experienced veteran Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu.

READ | Asian Games 2023: Full squash schedule, dates, time, venues

The women’s team consists of big names such as Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik. Young prodigy Anahat Singh is also there in the squad and is joined by Tanvi Khanna in the women’s section.

The Indian squash team has bagged a total of 19 medals, including one gold and three silvers in Asian Games history and is fourth on the all-time medal tally behind Malaysia, Hong Kong and Pakistan.