Asian Games 2023: Indian roller skating team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info

Roller sports returns to its birthplace in 2023, having first been included as an event in the 2010 roster of the Asian Games in Guangzhou.
India, which won two bronze medals in artistic skating at the inaugural edition, returns with the hope of improving its tally with a 14-member squad flying to the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Chinese Taipei has been the best performing nation in this discipline (overall roller sports), having won 12 medals - six gold, four silver and two bronze.
Roller skating schedule for Asian Games:
Two coaches and a physiotherapist, who wasn’t initially included in the IOA longlist, will also join the contingent.
The event will take place at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre from September 30 to October 7, and the athletes will compete for 10 gold medals.
Indian roller skating squad for the Asian Games:
When and where can I watch Indians roller skating at the Asian Games?
