Asian Games 2023: Indian roller skating team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info

Roller sports returns to its birthplace in 2023, having first been included as an event in the 2010 roster of the Asian Games in Guangzhou.

India, which won two bronze medals in artistic skating at the inaugural edition, returns with the hope of improving its tally with a 14-member squad flying to the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Chinese Taipei has been the best performing nation in this discipline (overall roller sports), having won 12 medals - six gold, four silver and two bronze.

Roller skating schedule for Asian Games: September 30, 6:30am IST: Speed Skating - 10000m Point Elimination Race (M/W) October 1, 6:30am IST: Speed Skating - 1000m Sprint (M/W) October 2, 6:30am IST: Speed Skating - 3000m Relay Race (M/W) October 4, 11:30am IST: Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair (Mixed) October 5, 6:30am IST: Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom (M/W) October 6, 11:30am IST: Artistic Single Free Skating, Short Program (W) October 7, 8:30am IST: Artistic Single Free Skating, Long Program (W) *The schedule is subject to change in accordance with the competition procedures and broadcasting circumstances..

Two coaches and a physiotherapist, who wasn’t initially included in the IOA longlist, will also join the contingent.

The event will take place at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre from September 30 to October 7, and the athletes will compete for 10 gold medals.

Indian roller skating squad for the Asian Games: Men: Vishvesh Ganesh Patil (Speed Slalom); Jinesh Satyan Nanal (Speed Slalom/Inline Freestyle Pair); Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman and Anandkumar Velkumar (Relay team 3000m) Women: Sai Samithas Akula (Free Skating); Greeshma Dontara (Free Skating); Merlin Dhanam Arpoudam Charles (Speed Slalom); Heeral Sadhu, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Arthy Kasthuri Raj (also Speed Skating 10000m) and Sanjana Bathula (Relay team 3000m); Sreyashi Joshi (Inline Freestyle Pair)