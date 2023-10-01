Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok nears gold in golf, men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores

- October 01, 2023 08:43Golf - Women’s Individual
Aditi Ashok with a bogey on the 15th hole. She was looking for a putt but sent her shot wide. She has a lead of just one shot now.
- October 01, 2023 08:27Shooting - Men’s Trap team in gold medal place
The Indian team is in first place with one round of shots to go.
- October 01, 2023 08:11Athletics - Amlan Borgohain into 200m semifinals
The Indian finishes third in Heat 3 of the men’s 200m with a timing of 21.08s.
He will be in action in the semifinals now in the evening throw.
- October 01, 2023 07:57Canoe Sprint - Indian through to semifinal
India’s Soniya Devi Phairembam finished the heats in fourth place in 2:17.351. The top three advance directly to the final while the fourth and fifth go through the semifinals.
- October 01, 2023 07:52Canoe Sprint - Indian finishes fifth in heat
India’s Megha Pradeep finished fifth out of five racers in the first heat of the women’s canoe single 200m. She reached the finish line with a timing of 56.705.
- October 01, 2023 07:46Aditi Ashok nearing on a gold
- October 01, 2023 07:40Overall medals tally
After the two medals in men’s 10000m final on Saturday night, India’s count at the Hangzhou Games ticked to 38.
- October 01, 2023 07:23Archery - Women’s Recurve Qualification Round
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam leads after five series of shots. Aditi Swami is fifth and going strong as well. The third Indian Avneet Kaur sits at 15th right now.
- October 01, 2023 07:10Shooting - Men’s Trap Qualification
Two Indians are in contention to make it to the final. Kynan Darius Chenai is in 2nd place and Zoravar Singh Sandhu in fourth.
In the team round, the Indian team sits in the silver medal spot.
- October 01, 2023 07:05Archery - Men’s Recurve Qualification Round
Four Indians are taking part in the event. The archers shoot 72 arrows each to decide the seedings for the main rounds. As of now, after 30 shots, three Indians - Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke - sit in the top 10.
- October 01, 2023 07:00Athletics - Women’s Heptathlon in progress
India’s Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman continue their campaign in the women’s heptathlon. You can catch the live updates on Sportstar.
- October 01, 2023 06:55Aditi Ashok four clear in the lead
India’s Aditi Ashok continues to remain in the lead in the women’s golf competition. She is at 20 under par while China’s Lin Xiyu who sits at 16 under par.
India also in the hunt for a team medal, currently sitting in the bronze medal spot.
- October 01, 2023 06:46Indians in action today
ARCHERY
6:30 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur - Compound Women Qualification
6:30 AM: Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke – Recurve Men Qualification
11:50 AM: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Prachi Singh – Recurve Women Qualification
11:50 AM: Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Prathmesh Samadhan Jawkar, Ojar Pravin Deotale – Compound Men Qualification
ATHLETICS
6:30 AM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
7:10 AM: Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 200m Round 1
7:35 AM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
8:06 AM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m – Round 1 Heat 4
4:30 PM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh – Men’s Shot Put Final
4:40 PM: Sreeshanker/Jeswin – Men’s Long Jump Final
4:45 PM: Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeple Chase
5:25 PM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m – Semifinal (if qualified)
5:35 PM: Seema Punia – Women’s Discuss Throw Final
5:50 PM: KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains – W 1500m Final
6:00 PM: Jinson Johson/ Ajay Kumar Saroj – Men’s 1500 Final
6:15 PM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 800m
6:45 PM: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj – Women’s 100m Hurdles
BASKETBALL
5:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs China – Women’s Basketball Group Phase -3rd round
BADMINTON
2:30 PM: Men’s Team Vs China – Men’s Team Finals
BOXING
11:45 AM: Parveen Vs Turdibekova (UZB) – Women’s 57kg Quarterfinal
12:30 PM: Jaismine Vs Won U (North Korea) – Women’s 60 Kg Quarterfinal
4:30 PM: Nikhat Zareen Vs Raksat C (THA) – W 50kg – Semifinal
BRIDGE
6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare - Men Team Round Robin – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 5-8 rounds
6:30 AM: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 5-8 rounds
11:00 AM: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel - Women Team – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 4-5 rounds
KAYAKING & CANOEING
7:00 AM: Megha Pradeep – Women’s Canoe Singles 200m Heat 1
7:26 AM: Soniya Devi – Women’s Kayak Singles 500m Heat 2
12:30 PM: Megha Pradeep – Women’s Canoe Singles 200m Semifinal (if qualified)
12:40 PM: Soniya Devi – Women’s Kayak Singles 500m Semifinals (if qualified)
CHESS
12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 3
12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 3
EQUESTRIAN
5:30 AM onwards: Ashish Limaye, Major Apurva Dabhade, Vikas Kumar – Cross Country (Team & Individual)
GOLF
4:00 AM onwards: P Sharath Urs, A Prashanth, Aditi Ashok – Women’s Individual & Team – Final Round
5:00 AM onwards: Anirban Lahiri, S.S.P Chawrasia, KH Joshi, S Sharma – Men’s Individual & Team – Final Round
HOCKEY
1:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs Korea – Preliminary Wen’s Pool A
KURASH
6:26 AM onwards: Aditya Dhopakar vs Rasooli S Hassan Baiqara (AFG) - M 81 Kg - Preliminary & Elimination
ROLLER SKATING
6:40 AM: Jagadeeswaran Karthika & Bathula Sanjana - Women’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Heat 2
6:50 AM: Ghuman Aryanpal Singh - Men’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Heat 1 & 2
8:10 AM: Jagadeeswaran Karthika & Bathula Sanjana - Women’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Final (If Qualified)
8:20 AM: Ghuman Aryanpal Singh - Men’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Final (If Qualified)
SEPAKTAKRAW
7:30 AM: Team India Vs Laos – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage
11:30 AM: Team India Vs Japan – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage
12:30 PM: Team India Vs China – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage
SHOOTING
06:30 AM: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 2)
06:30 AM: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) Qualification (Stage 2)
1:30 PM: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Trap (Individual) Final (If Qualified)
1:30 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Trap (Individual) - Final (If qualified)
SQUASH
8:30 AM: Harinder & Dipika Vs Eum & Yoo (KOR) – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match
10:00 AM: Abhay & Anahat Vs Dalida & Pelino (PHI) - Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match
1:30 PM: Harinder & Dipika Vs Ali & Zaman N. (PAK) – Mixed Doubled 2nd Round, Team Pool Match
1:30 PM: Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Jonathan (PHI) – Men’s Team Men’s Singles Round of 32
3:00 PM: Abhay & Anahat Vs Gul & Zaman F. (PAK) - Mixed Doubled 2nd Round, Team Pool Match
VOLLEYBALL
4:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs China - Preliminary Round (Pool A)
