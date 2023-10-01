MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok nears gold in golf, men's trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from India’s events at the Hangzhou Games on October 1.

Updated : Oct 01, 2023 08:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Games 2023 on October 1.
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Games 2023 on October 1.
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Games 2023 on October 1. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Asian Games 2023 on October 1.

  • October 01, 2023 08:43
    Golf - Women’s Individual

    Aditi Ashok with a bogey on the 15th hole. She was looking for a putt but sent her shot wide. She has a lead of just one shot now.

  • October 01, 2023 08:27
    Shooting - Men’s Trap team in gold medal place

    The Indian team is in first place with one round of shots to go.

  • October 01, 2023 08:11
    Athletics - Amlan Borgohain into 200m semifinals

    The Indian finishes third in Heat 3 of the men’s 200m with a timing of 21.08s.

    He will be in action in the semifinals now in the evening throw.

  • October 01, 2023 07:57
    Canoe Sprint - Indian through to semifinal

    India’s Soniya Devi Phairembam finished the heats in fourth place in 2:17.351. The top three advance directly to the final while the fourth and fifth go through the semifinals.

  • October 01, 2023 07:52
    Canoe Sprint - Indian finishes fifth in heat

    India’s Megha Pradeep finished fifth out of five racers in the first heat of the women’s canoe single 200m. She reached the finish line with a timing of 56.705.

  • October 01, 2023 07:46
    Aditi Ashok nearing on a gold

  • October 01, 2023 07:40
    Overall medals tally

    After the two medals in men’s 10000m final on Saturday night, India’s count at the Hangzhou Games ticked to 38.

    Asian Games 2023: Overall LIVE medals tally, October 1 - India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 38 medals

  • October 01, 2023 07:23
    Archery - Women’s Recurve Qualification Round

    India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam leads after five series of shots. Aditi Swami is fifth and going strong as well. The third Indian Avneet Kaur sits at 15th right now.

  • October 01, 2023 07:10
    Shooting - Men’s Trap Qualification

    Two Indians are in contention to make it to the final. Kynan Darius Chenai is in 2nd place and Zoravar Singh Sandhu in fourth.

    In the team round, the Indian team sits in the silver medal spot.

  • October 01, 2023 07:05
    Archery - Men’s Recurve Qualification Round

    Four Indians are taking part in the event. The archers shoot 72 arrows each to decide the seedings for the main rounds. As of now, after 30 shots, three Indians - Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke - sit in the top 10.

  • October 01, 2023 07:00
    Athletics - Women’s Heptathlon in progress

    India’s Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman continue their campaign in the women’s heptathlon. You can catch the live updates on Sportstar.

    Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Nandini, Swapna in action in Women’s heptathlon long jump; Streaming info

    Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on October 1 at the Hanzghou Games.

  • October 01, 2023 06:55
    Aditi Ashok four clear in the lead

    India’s Aditi Ashok continues to remain in the lead in the women’s golf competition. She is at 20 under par while China’s Lin Xiyu who sits at 16 under par.

    India also in the hunt for a team medal, currently sitting in the bronze medal spot.

  • October 01, 2023 06:46
    Indians in action today

    ARCHERY

    6:30 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur - Compound Women Qualification

    6:30 AM: Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke – Recurve Men Qualification

    11:50 AM: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Prachi Singh – Recurve Women Qualification

    11:50 AM: Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Prathmesh Samadhan Jawkar, Ojar Pravin Deotale – Compound Men Qualification

    ATHLETICS

    6:30 AM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

    7:10 AM: Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 200m Round 1

    7:35 AM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

    8:06 AM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m – Round 1 Heat 4

    4:30 PM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh – Men’s Shot Put Final

    4:40 PM: Sreeshanker/Jeswin – Men’s Long Jump Final

    4:45 PM: Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeple Chase

    5:25 PM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m – Semifinal (if qualified)

    5:35 PM: Seema Punia – Women’s Discuss Throw Final

    5:50 PM: KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains – W 1500m Final

    6:00 PM: Jinson Johson/ Ajay Kumar Saroj – Men’s 1500 Final

    6:15 PM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 800m

    6:45 PM: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj – Women’s 100m Hurdles

    BASKETBALL

    5:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs China – Women’s Basketball Group Phase -3rd round

    BADMINTON

    2:30 PM: Men’s Team Vs China – Men’s Team Finals

    BOXING

    11:45 AM: Parveen Vs Turdibekova (UZB) – Women’s 57kg Quarterfinal

    12:30 PM: Jaismine Vs Won U (North Korea) – Women’s 60 Kg Quarterfinal

    4:30 PM: Nikhat Zareen Vs Raksat C (THA) – W 50kg – Semifinal

    BRIDGE

    6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare - Men Team Round Robin – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 5-8 rounds

    6:30 AM: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 5-8 rounds

    11:00 AM: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel - Women Team – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 4-5 rounds

    KAYAKING & CANOEING

    7:00 AM: Megha Pradeep – Women’s Canoe Singles 200m Heat 1

    7:26 AM: Soniya Devi – Women’s Kayak Singles 500m Heat 2

    12:30 PM: Megha Pradeep – Women’s Canoe Singles 200m Semifinal (if qualified)

    12:40 PM: Soniya Devi – Women’s Kayak Singles 500m Semifinals (if qualified)

    CHESS

    12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 3

    12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 3

    EQUESTRIAN

    5:30 AM onwards: Ashish Limaye, Major Apurva Dabhade, Vikas Kumar – Cross Country (Team & Individual)

    GOLF

    4:00 AM onwards: P Sharath Urs, A Prashanth, Aditi Ashok – Women’s Individual & Team – Final Round

    5:00 AM onwards: Anirban Lahiri, S.S.P Chawrasia, KH Joshi, S Sharma – Men’s Individual & Team – Final Round

    HOCKEY

    1:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs Korea – Preliminary Wen’s Pool A

    KURASH

    6:26 AM onwards: Aditya Dhopakar vs Rasooli S Hassan Baiqara (AFG) - M 81 Kg - Preliminary & Elimination

    ROLLER SKATING

    6:40 AM: Jagadeeswaran Karthika & Bathula Sanjana - Women’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Heat 2

    6:50 AM: Ghuman Aryanpal Singh - Men’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Heat 1 & 2

    8:10 AM: Jagadeeswaran Karthika & Bathula Sanjana - Women’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Final (If Qualified)

    8:20 AM: Ghuman Aryanpal Singh - Men’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Final (If Qualified)

    SEPAKTAKRAW

    7:30 AM: Team India Vs Laos – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage

    11:30 AM: Team India Vs Japan – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage

    12:30 PM: Team India Vs China – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage

    SHOOTING

    06:30 AM: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 2)

    06:30 AM: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) Qualification (Stage 2)

    1:30 PM: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Trap (Individual) Final (If Qualified)

    1:30 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Trap (Individual) - Final (If qualified)

    SQUASH

    8:30 AM: Harinder & Dipika Vs Eum & Yoo (KOR) – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

    10:00 AM: Abhay & Anahat Vs Dalida & Pelino (PHI) - Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

    1:30 PM: Harinder & Dipika Vs Ali & Zaman N. (PAK) – Mixed Doubled 2nd Round, Team Pool Match

    1:30 PM: Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Jonathan (PHI) – Men’s Team Men’s Singles Round of 32

    3:00 PM: Abhay & Anahat Vs Gul & Zaman F. (PAK) - Mixed Doubled 2nd Round, Team Pool Match

    VOLLEYBALL

    4:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs China - Preliminary Round (Pool A)

