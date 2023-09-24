Babu Lal Yadav (bow) and Lekh Ram (stroke) brought home India’s third medal of Sunday, winning a bronze in the men’s pair event of rowing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
The Indian duo finished third with a timing of 6:50.41s. Hong Kong China won gold with 6:44.20s while Uzbekistan took silver with 6:48.11s.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair
- IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch?
- IND 1-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Lalit scores for India against Uzbekistan
- IND vs BAN HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023, women’s cricket semifinal: India beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets, advances to finals
- India vs Thailand LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE