MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair

The Indian duo finished third with a timing of 6:50.41s. Hong Kong China won gold with 6:44.20s while Uzbekistan took silver with 6:48.11s.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 08:55 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian rowing team.
The Indian rowing team. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The Indian rowing team. | Photo Credit: PTI

Babu Lal Yadav (bow) and Lekh Ram (stroke) brought home India’s third medal of Sunday, winning a bronze in the men’s pair event of rowing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian duo finished third with a timing of 6:50.41s. Hong Kong China won gold with 6:44.20s while Uzbekistan took silver with 6:48.11s.

More to follow...

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND 1-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Lalit scores for India against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023, women’s cricket semifinal: India beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets, advances to finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Thailand LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair
    Team Sportstar
  2. India thumps Bangladesh women in semifinal, confirms first Asian Games medal in cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND 1-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Lalit scores for India against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight double sculls
    Team Sportstar
  5. India wins first medal of Asian Games 2023 as women’s 10m air rifle team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND 1-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Lalit scores for India against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023, women’s cricket semifinal: India beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets, advances to finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Thailand LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment