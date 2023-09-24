Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair

Babu Lal Yadav (bow) and Lekh Ram (stroke) brought home India’s third medal of Sunday, winning a bronze in the men’s pair event of rowing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian duo finished third with a timing of 6:50.41s. Hong Kong China won gold with 6:44.20s while Uzbekistan took silver with 6:48.11s.

More to follow...