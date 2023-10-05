MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India’s men’s compound archery team beats giant South Korea to win gold

India toppled giant South Korea 235-230 to clinch the top prize in the men’s compound event.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 14:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: India’s Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar and Ojas Pravin Deotale with coach .
Hangzhou: India’s Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar and Ojas Pravin Deotale with coach . | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Hangzhou: India’s Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar and Ojas Pravin Deotale with coach . | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar secured another archery gold medal after its 235-230 win against South Korea in the Asian Games on Thursday.

India was the first to go ahead, leading 58-55 courtesy of five nine-pointers by South Korea.

The Koreans again missed a 10 in the early shots of End 2 to go another point behind. The Indian team, in the other end, continued striking the inner circle.

Jawkar miscued one arrrow for an eight but India still led 116-114 at the conclusion of End 2.

The third end started with Korea scoring 28/30 while India managed a perfect 30. Another nine from Korea in the second trio of arrows helped extend its lead to five points to 175-170 after End 3.

India scored 60/60 in the final end to ensure that Korea got no space to make its way back

