Asian Games 2023: India women’s compound archery team clinches gold

India’s team of Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur beat Chinese Taipei 230-229 to claim the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 09:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam compete at the Asian Games.
India’s Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam compete at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam compete at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

India women’s compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold at the Asian Games on Thursday, beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the final.

With scores tied at the beginning of the deciding end, India took advantage of taking the first shot and raced to 230 points. Chinese Taipei needed a perfect 30 from its final three shots but could manage only 29.

India started the contest better, leading 28-27 after the first three shots. Chinese Taipei, however, fought back to lead 56-54 after End 1 with no Indian hitting a 10-point shot in the second set of shots.

Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur could again find only nine-pointers on End 2 which allowed Taipei to pull further ahead. A seven-point shot from a Taipei archer, however, allowed India to lead 112-111 at the half-way mark.

Taipei followed up with six 10-pointers on End 3 to cover up the deficit. India, on the other hand, could get only five 10s and one nine which tied the score at 171 apiece going into the final end.

Earlier, South Korea defeated Indonesia to claim the bronze medal.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

