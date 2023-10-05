Asian Games 2023: India women’s compound team reaches final, assures silver

India’s women’s compound archery team reached the final after with 233-219 victory over Indonesia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.
The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur will now take on either Chinese Taipei or South Korea in the gold medal match. The final will take place later on Thursday.
Vennam had already clinched the gold medal in the mixed team event on Wednesday and has the chance to add to her tally.
MORE TO FOLLOW
