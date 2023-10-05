MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India women’s compound team reaches final, assures silver

The team of Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur pulled off a comfortable 233-219 win to advance to the final.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 08:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action.
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s women’s compound archery team reached the final after with 233-219 victory over Indonesia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur will now take on either Chinese Taipei or South Korea in the gold medal match. The final will take place later on Thursday.

Vennam had already clinched the gold medal in the mixed team event on Wednesday and has the chance to add to her tally.

MORE TO FOLLOW

