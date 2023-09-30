MagazineBuy Print

Weightlifting LIVE Score 55kg, Asian Games 2023: Bindyarani Devi records 83kg lift in snatch- Hangzhou updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live action, score and updates from Bindyarani Devi’s 55kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 17:44 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's S. Bindyarani Devi in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's S. Bindyarani Devi in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India's S. Bindyarani Devi in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s 55kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023.

  • September 30, 2023 17:44
    Hyongyong Kang shatters World Record

    Hyongyong Kang of DPR Korea lifted 103kg to create a new World Record in the 55kg category.

  • September 30, 2023 17:27
    Snatch overall lifts

    Screenshot 2023-09-30 172646.png

  • September 30, 2023 17:19
    DPR Korea leads

    Suyon Li of DPR Korea leads the chart with a 93kg lift in her first snatch attempts.

  • September 30, 2023 17:07
    Snatch: 3rd attempt

    Bindyarani lifted 83kg in her third and last snatch attempt and is currently placed in the fifth position.

  • September 30, 2023 17:05
    Snatch: 2nd attempt

    Bindyarani failed to lift 83kg in her second attempt. A huge blow as the DPR Korean lifters have already registered lifts over 90kg. Can she register an 83kg lift to end her snatch event?

  • September 30, 2023 16:58
    Snatch: 1st attempt

    An easy lift from Bindyarani as she starts with an 80kg lift in the first attempt of snatch.

  • September 30, 2023 16:36
    Bindyarani registers 80kg in snatch

    Bindyarani Devi registered 80kg in snatch on the first attempt, it is to be seen whether she will change it later or not.

  • September 30, 2023 16:24
    55kg Weightlifting World Record

    Screenshot 2023-09-30 162340.png

  • September 30, 2023 16:23
    Clean and Jerk Current Record

    Screenshot 2023-09-30 161938.png

  • September 30, 2023 16:12
    Snatch Current Records

    Screenshot 2023-09-30 161122.png

  • September 30, 2023 16:00
    55kg Startlist

    Screenshot 2023-09-30 155618.png

  • September 30, 2023 15:54
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    You can watch the live stream and broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

  • September 30, 2023 15:51
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s 55kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023. India’s Bindyarani Devi will represent India in this event. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

