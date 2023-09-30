Weightlifting LIVE Score 55kg, Asian Games 2023: Bindyarani Devi records 83kg lift in snatch- Hangzhou updates

- September 30, 2023 17:44Hyongyong Kang shatters World Record
Hyongyong Kang of DPR Korea lifted 103kg to create a new World Record in the 55kg category.
- September 30, 2023 17:27Snatch overall lifts
- September 30, 2023 17:19DPR Korea leads
Suyon Li of DPR Korea leads the chart with a 93kg lift in her first snatch attempts.
- September 30, 2023 17:07Snatch: 3rd attempt
Bindyarani lifted 83kg in her third and last snatch attempt and is currently placed in the fifth position.
- September 30, 2023 17:05Snatch: 2nd attempt
Bindyarani failed to lift 83kg in her second attempt. A huge blow as the DPR Korean lifters have already registered lifts over 90kg. Can she register an 83kg lift to end her snatch event?
- September 30, 2023 16:58Snatch: 1st attempt
An easy lift from Bindyarani as she starts with an 80kg lift in the first attempt of snatch.
- September 30, 2023 16:36Bindyarani registers 80kg in snatch
Bindyarani Devi registered 80kg in snatch on the first attempt, it is to be seen whether she will change it later or not.
- September 30, 2023 16:2455kg Weightlifting World Record
- September 30, 2023 16:23Clean and Jerk Current Record
- September 30, 2023 16:12Snatch Current Records
- September 30, 2023 16:0055kg Startlist
- September 30, 2023 15:54LIVE STREAMING INFO
You can watch the live stream and broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.
- September 30, 2023 15:51Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s 55kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023. India’s Bindyarani Devi will represent India in this event. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.
