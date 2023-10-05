MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy reaches men’s singles semifinal, assures medal for India

Asian Games 2023: India H.S. Prannoy beat Malaysia Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 21-23, 23-21 to confirm a spot in the semifinals.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 11:33 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s HS Prannoy in action at the Asian Games.
India’s HS Prannoy in action at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s HS Prannoy in action at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

India H.S. Prannoy beat Malaysia Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 21-23, 23-21 to confirm a spot in the semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday.

More to follow

