Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy reaches men’s singles semifinal, assures medal for India

India H.S. Prannoy beat Malaysia Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 21-23, 23-21 to confirm a spot in the semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday.
More to follow
