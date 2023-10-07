MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: IND eyes second gold in cricket; Live Streaming info; Weather updates

IND vs AFG, Live Score: Sportstar’s updates and scores from the Asian Games 2023 Men’s cricket gold medal match between India and Afghanistan.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 10:57 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Tilak Varma (R) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (L) celebrate their victory during the 2022 Asian Games men’s semi-final cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hangzhou.
India's Tilak Varma (R) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (L) celebrate their victory during the 2022 Asian Games men’s semi-final cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AFP
India's Tilak Varma (R) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (L) celebrate their victory during the 2022 Asian Games men’s semi-final cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the 2023 Asian Games Men’s cricket final between India and Afghanistan at Hangzhou.

  • October 07, 2023 10:56
    Road to final - Afghanistan

    QF: Beat Sri Lanka by 8 runs

    SF: Beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

  • October 07, 2023 10:51
    Road to final - India

    QF: Beat Nepal by 23 runs

    SF: Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets (with 64 balls remaining)

  • October 07, 2023 10:46
    Hangzhou weather forecast today

    hangzhou weather.png

    Credit - BBC

  • October 07, 2023 10:45
    Asian Games squads

    India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

    Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil

  • October 07, 2023 10:35
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When is the India vs Afghanistan cricket final at the Asian Games 2023?

    The Asian Games 2023 cricket final between India and Afghanistan will start at 11:30 am IST.

    Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan cricket final at the Asian Games 2023?

    The Asian Games 2023 cricket final between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available to stream on Sony LIV app and website.

  • October 07, 2023 10:32
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the 2023 Asian Games cricket gold medal match between India and Afghanistan. Stay Tuned for all match updates and live coverage of the final.

