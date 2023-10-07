India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: IND eyes second gold in cricket; Live Streaming info; Weather updates

Key Updates
- October 07, 2023 10:56Road to final - Afghanistan
QF: Beat Sri Lanka by 8 runs
SF: Beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
- October 07, 2023 10:51Road to final - India
QF: Beat Nepal by 23 runs
SF: Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets (with 64 balls remaining)
- October 07, 2023 10:46Hangzhou weather forecast today
Credit - BBC
- October 07, 2023 10:45Asian Games squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil
- October 07, 2023 10:35LIVE STREAMING INFO
When is the India vs Afghanistan cricket final at the Asian Games 2023?
The Asian Games 2023 cricket final between India and Afghanistan will start at 11:30 am IST.
Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan cricket final at the Asian Games 2023?
The Asian Games 2023 cricket final between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available to stream on Sony LIV app and website.
- October 07, 2023 10:32Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the 2023 Asian Games cricket gold medal match between India and Afghanistan. Stay Tuned for all match updates and live coverage of the final.
