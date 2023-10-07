India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: IND eyes second gold in cricket; Live Streaming info; Weather updates

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is the India vs Afghanistan cricket final at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 cricket final between India and Afghanistan will start at 11:30 am IST.

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan cricket final at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 cricket final between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available to stream on Sony LIV app and website.