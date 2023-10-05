MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch cricket semifinal?

IND vs BAN: Get the live streaming and telecast details of the Asian Games cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 21:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century in the previous game against Nepal.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century in the previous game against Nepal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century in the previous game against Nepal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

India comes into the clash on the back of a 23-run win against Nepal while Bangladesh registered a narrow 2-run win over Malaysia.

Head-to-head
Matches: 11
India: 10
Bangladesh: 1
Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Streaming/telecast information

When is the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

Indian and Bangladesh men’s cricket teams will clash in the first semifinal match of Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 6 at 6:30am IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 6am IST

Where can I watch the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023?

The match between India and Bangladesh can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website and will also be available across the Sony Sports Network.

