Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 1, all winners list

Avinash Sable clinched the gold medal in men’s 3000m Steeplechase to win India’s 12th gold medal at the Asian Games on Sunday.
Moments later, Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured another gold medal for India to take the total tally to 45 medals. Athletics added more medals for India with Jyothi Yarraji, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Harmilan Bains and Murali Sreeshankar winning silver.
Seema Punia, Nandini Agasara and Jinson Johnson added three bronze medals to the tally too.
Aditi Ashok had started the count for the day when she won a silver in women’s individual golf.
The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Preeti Rajak and Manisha Keer then added another silver medal. This was India’s 20th medal from shooting at the Hangzhou Games.
But the first gold of the day came from the men’s trap team of Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman. Chenai went on to add a bronze in the individual final.
Nikhat Zareen, a favourite to grab the gold medal, lost in the semifinal to settle for a bronze.
The day ended for India with its men’s badminton team going 2-3 against China in the final, and settling for a silver.
As of October 1, India has won 53 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Ajay Kumar-Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Sreeshankar-Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Harmilan Bains- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Jinson Johnson- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|Seema Punia- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon
|Nandini Agasara- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 45-50kg
|Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Aditi Ashok
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|Trap Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Trap Men
|Chenai KD- Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi- Silver
