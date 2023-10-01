Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 1, all winners list

Avinash Sable clinched the gold medal in men’s 3000m Steeplechase to win India’s 12th gold medal at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Moments later, Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured another gold medal for India to take the total tally to 45 medals. Athletics added more medals for India with Jyothi Yarraji, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Harmilan Bains and Murali Sreeshankar winning silver.

Seema Punia, Nandini Agasara and Jinson Johnson added three bronze medals to the tally too.

Aditi Ashok had started the count for the day when she won a silver in women’s individual golf.

The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Preeti Rajak and Manisha Keer then added another silver medal. This was India’s 20th medal from shooting at the Hangzhou Games.

But the first gold of the day came from the men’s trap team of Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman. Chenai went on to add a bronze in the individual final.

Nikhat Zareen, a favourite to grab the gold medal, lost in the semifinal to settle for a bronze.

The day ended for India with its men’s badminton team going 2-3 against China in the final, and settling for a silver.

As of October 1, India has won 53 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze.