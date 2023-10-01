MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 1, all winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of October 1, India has won 53 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 20:43 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Avinash Mukund Sable celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Avinash Mukund Sable celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Avinash Mukund Sable celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Avinash Sable clinched the gold medal in men’s 3000m Steeplechase to win India’s 12th gold medal at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Moments later, Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured another gold medal for India to take the total tally to 45 medals. Athletics added more medals for India with Jyothi Yarraji, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Harmilan Bains and Murali Sreeshankar winning silver.

Seema Punia, Nandini Agasara and Jinson Johnson added three bronze medals to the tally too.

Aditi Ashok had started the count for the day when she won a silver in women’s individual golf.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 1 LIVE ACTION

The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Preeti Rajak and Manisha Keer then added another silver medal. This was India’s 20th medal from shooting at the Hangzhou Games.

But the first gold of the day came from the men’s trap team of Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman. Chenai went on to add a bronze in the individual final.

Nikhat Zareen, a favourite to grab the gold medal, lost in the semifinal to settle for a bronze.

The day ended for India with its men’s badminton team going 2-3 against China in the final, and settling for a silver.

As of October 1, India has won 53 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable- Gold
Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver
Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar-Silver
Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar-Silver
Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains- Silver
Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze
Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson- Bronze
Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia- Bronze
Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara- Bronze
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold
Shooting Trap Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting Trap Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD- Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Squash Men's Team Gold
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

