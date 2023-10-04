MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 4, all winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of October 4, India has won 81 medals, comprising of 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 19:50 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s 4x400m relay team takes a selfie as they celebrate after winning gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Indian men’s 4x400m relay team takes a selfie as they celebrate after winning gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian men’s 4x400m relay team takes a selfie as they celebrate after winning gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: AP

Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The medal rush continued in athletics as Harmilan Bains in women’s 800m, Avinash Sable in men’s 5000m and Kishore Kumar Jena in the men’s javelin secured silver medals as India finished with 81 medals at the end of the day’s play.

Earlier in the day, the duo of Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat South Korea in the archery mixed team compound to secure a first-place finish and give India its 16th gold medal at the Hangzhou Games.

Ojas-Jyothi’s gold was India’s 71st medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India surpass its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION

Wrestler Sunil Kumar secured a bronze in the 87kg Greco-Roman event after beating Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Azesbekov 2-1 in the Bronze Medal match.

In the women’s 800m Final, India’s Harmilan Bains secured a silver medal by finishing second with a time of 2:03.75.

Avinash Sable added to his 3000m steeplechase gold by securing a silver medal in the 5000m.

The Women’s 4x400m relay team secured silver behind Bahrain with a time of 3:27.85. Bahrain broke India’s Games Record to secure gold.

India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pair won bronze in the 35km mixed race walking event.

ALSO READ | Asian-Games-2023: India’s medal tally reaches 71, highest-ever at a single edition

As of October 4, India has won 81 medals, comprising of 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Archery Compound Mixed Team Gold
Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable- Gold
Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Gold
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra- Gold
Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary- Gold
Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani- Gold
Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver
Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar-Silver
Athletics Men's 5000m Avinash Sable- Silver
Athletics Men's 800m Mohammed Afsal- Silver
Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar- Silver
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Kishore Jena- Silver
Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar-Silver
Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains- Silver
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary- Silver
Athletics Women's 4x400m relay Silver
Athletics Women's 800m Harmilan Bains- Silver
Athletics Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan- Silver
Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver
Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze
Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson- Bronze
Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel- Bronze
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba- Bronze
Athletics Women's 400m Hurdles Vithya Ramraj- Bronze
Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia- Bronze
Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara- Bronze
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Athletics 35km Race Walk Mixed Team Bronze
Badminton Men's team Silver
Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina- Bronze
Boxing Men's +92kg Narender- Bronze
Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
Boxing Women's 50-54kg Preeti- Bronze
Boxing Women's 54-57kg Parveen-Bronze
Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 1000m Bronze
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok-Silver
Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Roller Skating Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold
Shooting Trap Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting Trap Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD- Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Squash Men's Team Gold
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Table Tennis Women's Doubles Bronze
Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar- Silver
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

