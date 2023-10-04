Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 4, all winners list

Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The medal rush continued in athletics as Harmilan Bains in women’s 800m, Avinash Sable in men’s 5000m and Kishore Kumar Jena in the men’s javelin secured silver medals as India finished with 81 medals at the end of the day’s play.

Earlier in the day, the duo of Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat South Korea in the archery mixed team compound to secure a first-place finish and give India its 16th gold medal at the Hangzhou Games.

Ojas-Jyothi’s gold was India’s 71st medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India surpass its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.

Wrestler Sunil Kumar secured a bronze in the 87kg Greco-Roman event after beating Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Azesbekov 2-1 in the Bronze Medal match.

In the women’s 800m Final, India’s Harmilan Bains secured a silver medal by finishing second with a time of 2:03.75.

Avinash Sable added to his 3000m steeplechase gold by securing a silver medal in the 5000m.

The Women’s 4x400m relay team secured silver behind Bahrain with a time of 3:27.85. Bahrain broke India’s Games Record to secure gold.

India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pair won bronze in the 35km mixed race walking event.

As of October 4, India has won 81 medals, comprising of 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze.