Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 4, all winners list

Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
The medal rush continued in athletics as Harmilan Bains in women’s 800m, Avinash Sable in men’s 5000m and Kishore Kumar Jena in the men’s javelin secured silver medals as India finished with 81 medals at the end of the day’s play.
Earlier in the day, the duo of Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat South Korea in the archery mixed team compound to secure a first-place finish and give India its 16th gold medal at the Hangzhou Games.
Ojas-Jyothi’s gold was India’s 71st medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India surpass its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.
Wrestler Sunil Kumar secured a bronze in the 87kg Greco-Roman event after beating Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Azesbekov 2-1 in the Bronze Medal match.
In the women’s 800m Final, India’s Harmilan Bains secured a silver medal by finishing second with a time of 2:03.75.
Avinash Sable added to his 3000m steeplechase gold by securing a silver medal in the 5000m.
The Women’s 4x400m relay team secured silver behind Bahrain with a time of 3:27.85. Bahrain broke India’s Games Record to secure gold.
India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.
Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pair won bronze in the 35km mixed race walking event.
As of October 4, India has won 81 medals, comprising of 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeraj Chopra- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary- Gold
|Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Ajay Kumar-Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Avinash Sable- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 800m
|Mohammed Afsal- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Kishore Jena- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Sreeshankar-Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Harmilan Bains- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 800m
|Harmilan Bains- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's Long Jump
|Ancy Sojan- Silver
|Athletics
|4x400m Mixed relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Jinson Johnson- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Priti Lamba- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|Seema Punia- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon
|Nandini Agasara- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Athletics
|35km Race Walk Mixed Team
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men's team
|Silver
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina- Bronze
|Boxing
|Men's +92kg
|Narender- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 45-50kg
|Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 50-54kg
|Preeti- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 54-57kg
|Parveen-Bronze
|Canoe Sprint
|Men's Canoe Double 1000m
|Bronze
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Aditi Ashok-Silver
|Roller Skating
|Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Roller Skating
|Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|Trap Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Trap Men
|Chenai KD- Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 87kg
|Sunil Kumar- Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi- Silver
