India vs Nepal LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal match?

IND vs NEP: Get the live streaming and telecast details of the Asian Games men’s cricket quarterfinal match between India and Nepal.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 21:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian side.
Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian side.
infoIcon

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian side.

The Indian men’s cricket team will kickstart its Asian Games campaign against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the cricket tournament. 

The Men In Blue are playing the quarterfinals directly due to them being a top-ranked T20I side. Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs in its Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals. 

The Indian men’s side, making its Asian Games debut will be looking forward to repeating the heroics of the women’s side, which won a gold by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs while defending a small total of 117 runs. It was also the debut of women’s team in the continental event.  

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Akash Deep

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Streaming/telecast information
When and where does the Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal happen?
The Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday at 6:30am IST. The toss will take place at 6am IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal?
The Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website and will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

