India vs Nepal LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal match?

The Indian men’s cricket team will kickstart its Asian Games campaign against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the cricket tournament.
The Men In Blue are playing the quarterfinals directly due to them being a top-ranked T20I side. Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs in its Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals.
The Indian men’s side, making its Asian Games debut will be looking forward to repeating the heroics of the women’s side, which won a gold by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs while defending a small total of 117 runs. It was also the debut of women’s team in the continental event.
India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Akash Deep
Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.
