India vs Singapore women’s hockey LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 8-0 SGP; Third quarter underway; streaming info

- September 27, 2023 11:1732’
And the pattern prevails as India continues to advance on the flanks. But the result is the same as they are still finding it hard to grab openings inside the D
- September 27, 2023 11:1431’
Quick counter from India. Monika gets the ball inside the D and shoots immediately and a penalty corner is awarded as the her attempt gets blocked by the goalie dangerously. Puay Ho opts for a video and the the official says that the ball had initially hit an Indian player’s foot. Free hit for Singapore and they retain the review
- September 27, 2023 11:11Q3 begins
Singapore gets the ball rolling and they will play left to right this half
Change of personel for India:
Skipper Savita is replaced by Bichu Devi
- September 27, 2023 11:09Schedule of the Indian women’s hockey team
29th September, India Vs Malaysia at 1600 hrs IST
1st October, India Vs Korea at 1330 hrs IST
3rd October, India Vs Hong Kong China at 0745 hrs IST
- September 27, 2023 11:03End of Q2
Just before the siren, India crowded the D. A stacked Singaporean defense deals the attack with ease. India asks for a PC but the referee thinks otherwise. And that puts an end to an entertaining first half
- September 27, 2023 11:0128’
A quiet passage of play from India as they come up with different types of play. They are currently trying to exploit both the flanks and have been successful in advancing into the D. However have found it hard to convert half chances
- September 27, 2023 10:5726’
Wonderful run from Neha. She moves from left flank to the center, skipping two defenders on the buildup. She tries to shoot as soon as she enters the D but it’s deflected and that’s another PC for India, Sangita’s shot hits a defender’s knee. Another PC. India tries another variation, Lalremsimi with the shot but that’s off target
- September 27, 2023 10:5424’
It’s raining penalty corners for India. Monika wins it this time. Same setup, Vaishnavi to inject. Identical attempt from Deepika but this time he fails to keep it on target
- September 27, 2023 10:5324’
Penalty corner for India as Sonika’s attempt inside the D finds a SIngaporean defender’s feet. Vaishnavi to inject. An attempt at goal by Deepika is blocked
- September 27, 2023 10:5123’ GOAL - IND 8-0 SGP
SANGITA GETS HER NAME ON THE SCORESHEET THIS TIME! An individual effort from the Indian as she dodges the goalie inside the D to take the ball past her to slot it home!
- September 27, 2023 10:5021’
Superb run from Monika on the left flank. She sprints through the Singaporean defense and progresses into the D. But is stopped in her tracks, a stick check is done by the ref and it’s a free kick for Singapore
- September 27, 2023 10:4719’
Sloppy work from the Singaporean defense as Nikki gets ball control inside the D. India crowds the D in an attempt at goal but fails to convert the chance
- September 27, 2023 10:4619’ GOAL IND 7-0 SGP
This is becoming a routine, India gets another PC as Sonika’s attempt at goal is blocked away. Salima with the push AND THAT’S ANOTHER ONE FOR INDIA AS SUSHILA SETS IT UP FOR NEHA TO SCORE
- September 27, 2023 10:4317’ GOAL - IND 6-0 SGP
Leck tries to defend inside the D, but the ball takes a deflection off her stick and hits straight into her face, she shrugs it off quickly but it’s a PC for India. Salima to inject, a dragflick goes in, deflected and that’s another PC. GRACE EKKA CAPITALISES THIS TIME! Scores one with a powerful flick as the ball takes a deflection off a defender and goes past the goalie
- September 27, 2023 10:41Q2 begins
It’s not event 10 seconds into the quarter and India has already started to advance into the opposition’s D. A sample of what we’re about to witness in the next 45 minutes I guess?
- September 27, 2023 10:40End of Q1
The siren blows and that’s a short halt for Singapore’s suffering. A whopping five goals just in the first quarter speaks volumes about the difference in quality of both the sides. This is going to be a long game for Singapore as the Indian women look to replicate what their men counterpart have done in their last 2 games
- September 27, 2023 10:3715’ GOAL - IND 5-0 SGP
Back to back goal from Navneet but this time it’s a field goal! She steals the ball from the defender, takes it inside the D and wrongfoots the goalie to slot it inside as India’s domination continues
- September 27, 2023 10:3614’ - GOAL - IND 4-0 SGP
Wonderful set of moves from India as the transition between boxes happen in quick time. Lalremisimi gets it inside the D, there’s commotion and it’s another PC for India. Udita injects it AND IT’S ANOTHER ONE FOR INDIA AS NAVNEET SLOTS IT IN!
- September 27, 2023 10:3312’
Superb save by the Singaporean keeper as she saves a dangerous close quarters attempt from India. Another PC for India. Ishika to inject. Deepika lines up for a Dragflick and she does just that but thar’s deflected outside
- September 27, 2023 10:3111’
This is one way traffic here. India gets another PC! It’s a push to the first battery Grace, whose dragflick is saved by the goalie
- September 27, 2023 10:3011’ GOAL - IND 3-0 SGP
Corner for India. AND THAT’S ANOTHER ONE AS DEEPIKA DRAGFLICKS IT TO PERFECTION PAST A DIVING TAYLOR
- September 27, 2023 10:2910’
Sonika links up to Sangita inside the D. Monika gets it eventually and tries a reverse shot but it is off the target
- September 27, 2023 10:289’
The Indian side is constantly initiating attacks. This time, it’s Monika who wins posession and sends it to Udita in the center. The latter sends a long ball inside the D but there’s no one to recieve it
- September 27, 2023 10:268’ GOAL - IND 2-0 SGP
PENALTY STORKE FOR INDIA as a Singapore defender dives in front of an Indian attacker. AND SUSHILA DOUBLES THE LEAD AS SHE SLOTS IT TO THE BOTTOM RIGHT CORNER
- September 27, 2023 10:216’ GOAL - IND 1-0 SGP
Another penalty corner for India. Change of personels, Vandana will inject this time. AND THAT’S A GOAL!! UDITA SCORES WITH A FLICK
- September 27, 2023 10:203’
Udita plays a long ball inside the D in an attempt to find an Indian inside but she overcooks the pass as it goes out
- September 27, 2023 10:182’
First penalty corner of the game is coming India’s way. Neha will inject it. Grace with the dragflick but that’s deflected by the goalie
- September 27, 2023 10:161’
Quick attack from India as Sangita orchestrates the play on the right. She take the ball to the opposition half and puts it to Salima inside the D but the move is blocked
- September 27, 2023 10:15Q1 - Match underway
India gets the ball rolling and the match is underway. India will start left to right, wearing the navy blue outfit while Singapore players are in all-reds
- September 27, 2023 10:11Match to start soon
Savita leads India inside the field alongside Singapore players. It’s now time for national anthems. India’s anthem plays first
- September 27, 2023 09:47India’s hockey history against Singapore
Since 2014, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team has faced Singapore three times and won all three ties, with its most recent victory coming during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, where India beat Singapore 9-1.
- September 27, 2023 09:31PREVIEW
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will begin its quest to win the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou on 27th September with its opening match against Singapore.
Having won the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, the team is optimistic about its chances and will be looking forward to the challenge it will face from the other teams.
The Indian Women’s Team has won six medals so far in the Asian Games with the prestigious Gold medal coming after it remained unbeaten in the inaugural edition, the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. Since then, the Women’s Team has clinched two silver and three bronze medals.
India is placed in Pool A, alongside India, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore in the event.
Pool B consists of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia. The top two teams from each Pool will make it to the Semi-Finals.
- September 27, 2023 09:21Another GOLD for India!
The Indian women’s 25m pistol team of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan added another gold to India’s medal tally. Esha and Manu are through to the individual final as wellClick to get instant updates from other events of the Asian GamesLIVE medal standings
- September 27, 2023 09:17Streaming/telecast info
The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv app/website
