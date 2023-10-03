MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh Kabaddi HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Raiders shine as IND beats BAN 55-18 in Men’s Group A match to start campaign with win

IND vs BAN, Kabaddi Highlights: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Men’s Group A match between India and Bangladesh at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 03, 2023 07:18 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights from the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Bangladesh

  • October 03, 2023 07:14
    Wrap

    That’s all for this match, folks. We will join you guys with some live Kabaddi action at 1:30 PM IST where the Indian women’s team will face South Korea in the Group A match.

    Meanwhile, you can check out the overall Asian Games live coverage.

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 medals tally on October 3: Indian cricket team scores 63/0 in PowerPlay, Tejaswin Shankar leads in decathlon after 110m hurdles

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE action, medals tally: Catch the live scores, updates, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 03, 2023 07:11
    IND 55-18 BAN - Points Breakdown

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 071021.png

  • October 03, 2023 07:01
    FULLTIME - IND 55-18 BAN

    India began its Kabaddi campaign in impressive fashion, concluding its first pool match with a convincing 37-point win over Bangladesh. As the most accomplished team in this sport at the Asian Games, they displayed a clinical professional approach and appeared poised to reclaim the gold medal from Iran.

  • October 03, 2023 07:00
    IND 55-18 BAN

    Akash Shinde in the raid, and has been SUPER TACKLED again! Tuhin, Liton Ali and Arif Rabbani are the trio to tackle the young Indian raider ruthlessly. Only 10 seconds left on the clock and we’ll have only one raid, at max.

  • October 03, 2023 06:58
    IND 55-15 BAN

    Mijnaur subs out Monirul and goes in the raid, only to go out as he has been tackled.

  • October 03, 2023 06:57
    IND 54-15 BAN

    An empty raid for Bangladesh captain Tuhin Tarafder.

  • October 03, 2023 06:55
    IND 54-15 BAN

    Another SUPER TACKLE from Bangladesh and they show moments of brilliance in the defence. This time it was Akash Shinde who had to go out.

  • October 03, 2023 06:54
    IND 54-13 BAN

    Nitesh thumps Shahan down with a right ankle hold before Sachin gets a point in the raid.

  • October 03, 2023 06:53
    IND 52-13 BAN

    Back in action. The lead continues to grow larger for India. Just over 5 minutes on the clock and India has crossed the 50-point mark.

  • October 03, 2023 06:48
    IND 44-11 BAN

    While India’s lead remains at 33 points. We have to bear another break as the official broadcasters switch to Athletics, yet again.

  • October 03, 2023 06:47
    IND 43-10 BAN

    Sachin goes in the raid and gets two raid points.

  • October 03, 2023 06:46
    IND 41-10 BAN

    Nothing much has changed in the scoreline from the time we left. India got two more points.

  • October 03, 2023 06:45
    Switch

    And the broadcasters switch again to Athletics in live streaming. Sorry for the trouble guys.

  • October 03, 2023 06:41
    IND 39-10 BAN

    India is running away with the lead here, as the scoreline reads 39-10 now.

  • October 03, 2023 06:40
    IND 37-10 BAN

    A raid point for India before the defence tackled the last man, Monirul, to FORCE SECOND ALL-OUT! India’s lead extends to 27 points.

  • October 03, 2023 06:38
    IND 33-10 BAN

    Sachin with a SUPER RAID! He takes three raid points to leave Bangladesh with just two men on the court.

  • October 03, 2023 06:37
    IND 30-10 BAN

    The Indian defence in action now as they send Rasel Hasan back.

  • October 03, 2023 06:36
    IND 29-10 BAN

    Al Amin clips the hand of the Indian defender to go back with a touchpoint.

  • October 03, 2023 06:35
    IND 29-9 BAN

    Akash Shinde gets the first point in the raid.

  • October 03, 2023 06:35
    IND 28-9 BAN

    The live streaming returns from Athletics, and we are late by 40 seconds in the second half. The scoreline has changed to 28-9 by now.

  • October 03, 2023 06:33
    HALFTIME - IND 24-9 BAN

    Bangladesh appeared to be no match for the current bronze medalist, with Indian raiders being too quick and agile for the Bangladeshi defence. In the raid, Naveen and Arjun looked strong, and the defence didn’t have to work hard in the first half. Bangladesh’s defence looked good in patches, but raiding is where the neighbours struggle.

  • October 03, 2023 06:26
    IND 24-9 BAN

    Naveen in the raid, a tentative Monirul tries for an unnecessary tackle but gives away his touchpoint as Bangladesh is just one man standing at halftime.

  • October 03, 2023 06:25
    IND 23-9 BAN

    Sabuj Mia attempts an ankle hold on Naveen but the Indian raider is too quick as he goes back with a raid point.

  • October 03, 2023 06:25
    TIME-OUT

    India takes a time-out with just 58 seconds remaining in the clock in the first half.

  • October 03, 2023 06:24
    IND 22-9 BAN

    A bonus point for India in the raid.

  • October 03, 2023 06:24
    IND 21-9 BAN

    Mijnaur goes to the lobby while ducking from the defence to give India a freebie point.

  • October 03, 2023 06:23
    IND 20-9 BAN

    Arjun Deshwal is the new victim as Bangladesh’s defence tames PKL’s best raider with ease.

  • October 03, 2023 06:22
    IND 20-8 BAN

    Tuhin, Monirul and Roman with another SUPER TACKLE to send Naveen Kumar this time! Tremendous stuff from Bangladesh in the defence in the last few minutes.

  • October 03, 2023 06:20
    IND 19-6 BAN

    A quick touchpoint of Shahan for Arjun to take a point back from Bangladesh.

  • October 03, 2023 06:19
    IND 18-6 BAN

    Tuhin Tarafder gets the double thigh hold of Naveen to send him back, who came in the raid.

  • October 03, 2023 06:18
    IND 18-5 BAN

    Sha Mohammed Shahan comes in the raid for Bangladesh and the youngster goes back with a touchpoint of Parvesh Bhainswal!

  • October 03, 2023 06:17
    IND 18-4 BAN

    Arjun Deshwal touches Sabuj Mia to extend the lead by 14 points.

  • October 03, 2023 06:17
    IND 17-4 BAN

    Pawan Sehrawat in the raid and he has been SUPER TACKLED! Boy oh boy! Bangladesh tames the big man. Sabuj Mia runs across the court to get a hold of Pawan’s ankle before captain Tuhin and Rasel Hasan come together to thump the Indian captain down.

  • October 03, 2023 06:14
    IND 17-2 BAN

    Mijnaur Rahman has been tackled with a combination chain tackle.

  • October 03, 2023 06:13
    IND 16-2 BAN

    Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and comes back with an easy touchpoint to extend India’s lead by 14 points before the men-in-blue gained two points in defence.

  • October 03, 2023 06:12
    IND 13-2 BAN

    Naveen is in the raid, he runs into the left flank to touch Tuhin for a point.

  • October 03, 2023 06:11
    IND 11-2 BAN

    A bonus for Mijnaur before he was tackled as India INFLICTED FIRST ALL-OUT on Bangladesh.

  • October 03, 2023 06:09
    IND 8-1 BAN

    A SUPER RAID for Naveen! He touches Monirul first and goes back with Tuhin and Rasel’s touchpoint as well.

  • October 03, 2023 06:07
    IND 5-1 BAN

    Al Amin is in the raid and he gets a touchpoint.

  • October 03, 2023 06:07
    IND 5-0 BAN

    Pawan shoved his way out to get his first points on the mat.

  • October 03, 2023 06:06
    IND 3-0 BAN

    Self out for Bangladesh raider and the lead continues to grow.

  • October 03, 2023 06:05
    IND 2-0 BAN

    A bonus for Naveen in the following raid to double the lead for India.

  • October 03, 2023 06:04
    IND 1-0 BAN

    Naveen Kumar gets a hand touch on Bangladeshi defender to starts things off for India in the match.

  • October 03, 2023 06:03
    IND 0-0 BAN

    Bangladesh captain Tuhin comes for a raid and goes back empty-handed.

  • October 03, 2023 06:03
    IND 0-0 BAN

    Pawan Kumar started the proceedings for India in the raid. He comes back safely.

  • October 03, 2023 05:57
    Starting 7s

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 055657.png

  • October 03, 2023 05:54
    Men’s Kabaddi Schedule for October 3

    India vs Bangladesh – 6:00 AM

    Chinese Taipei vs Japan – 7:00 AM

    Malaysia vs Iran – 11:30 AM

    Pakistan vs South Korea – 12:30 PM

  • October 03, 2023 05:50
    Indian squad

    Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat.

  • October 03, 2023 05:45
    Men’s Kabaddi Medal Bracket - Schedule

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 054530.png

  • October 03, 2023 05:44
    Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule

    October 3, Tuesday - India vs Bangladesh - 6:00 AM - Group A

    October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 6:00 AM - Group A

    October 5, Thursday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM - Group A


  • October 03, 2023 05:43
    Men’s Kabaddi Result Summary

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 054233.png

  • October 03, 2023 05:39
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.

    The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

  • October 03, 2023 05:34
    Welcome

    IND vs BAN, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Men’s Group A match between India and Bangladesh at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.

