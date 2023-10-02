India vs Bangladesh hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 updates: Harmanpreet scores brace as IND leads 2-0 vs BAN in first quarter

- October 02, 2023 13:213’- PC AND GOAL FOR INDIA YET AGAIN!!!
Harmanpreet scoops the ball into the circle, but a stick raise by the Bangladesh defender leads to another PC for India. Similar to the last PC, the goal is scored by Harmanpreet.
- October 02, 2023 13:192’- PC AND GOAL FOR INDIA!!!!!
Bangladesh’s Ashraful clips Mandeep’s foot inside the D and ITS A PC. Hardik injects and Harmanpreet Singh, who like always flicks it for India. With nine goals, he is the highest goalscorer in the tournament.
- October 02, 2023 13:171’
India tries to enter the Bangladesh D, but is intercepted.
- October 02, 2023 13:13Teams enter the field!
Both the teams enter the field as the national anthem is being played.
- October 02, 2023 13:12Krishan stands in front off India’s goalpost for the first quarter!
Krishan Pathak will be in front off India’s goalpost in the first quarter. A tactic the Indian team has been using to give him and Sreejesh alternate quarters for ‘keeping.
- October 02, 2023 13:03What happened the last time the two teams faced each other?
India thrashed Bangladesh 9-0 in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.
- October 02, 2023 13:01India’s Starting XI
- October 02, 2023 12:51Head-to-head record
India-5 | Draw-0 | Bangladesh-0
- October 02, 2023 12:36What happened in the last match when India faced Pakistan?
The Indian Men’s Hockey Team on Saturday dominated their neighbouring rivals Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, getting a stunning 10-2 victory to continue their winning run in the tournament. This is India’s biggest win in terms of goal margin against Pakistan. India forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay earned his 150th International Cap in the match. Harmanpreet Singh (11’, 17’, 33’, 34’) scored four goals, while Varun Kumar (41’, 54’) scored a brace. Mandeep Singh (8’), Sumit (30’), Shamsher Singh (46’), and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49’) also scored a goal each for India to get the win. Muhammad Khan (38’), and Abdul Rana (45’) scored the goals for Pakistan.
India Captain Harmanpreet Singh instantly started testing Pakistan with long passes inside the striking circle. An attacking move from the right flank from Mandeep Singh broke down after a miscommunication with Jarmanpreet Singh. But Mandeep Singh (8’) made up for it a few minutes later, putting the ball into the nets to give India a 1-0 lead. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a solid save after Pakistan earned an early Penalty Corner, and a minute later, Harmanpreet Singh (11’) successfully converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-0 for India to close out the first quarter.
India earned an early penalty corner at the start of the second quarter, and Harmanpreet Singh (17’) scored the third goal for his side with a powerful dragflick. Sumit remained alert in defence and deflected the danger away with ease after Pakistan began a counter-attack in search of their first goal. Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a crucial save with his left foot after Pakistan earned a late Penalty Corner. Sumit (30’) deflected the ball into the nets at the stroke of halftime to put India 4-0 ahead heading into the break.
An early error in defence in the second half from Pakistan led to India earning their second penalty stroke, and Harmanpreet Singh (33’) converted it with a picture-perfect scoop to complete his hat-trick. A minute later, the Indian skipper Harmanpreet (34’) converted a penalty corner to make it 6-0 for his side. Pakistan finally got on board with Muhammad Khan (38’) scoring from a penalty corner of their own. Varun Kumar (41’) tapped the ball into the nets after receiving a pass from Sukhjeet Singh to make it 7-1 for India. But Pakistan pulled another goal back as Abdul Rana (45’) converted a Penalty Corner. India went into the final quarter with a 7-2 lead.
The fourth quarter started with Shamsher Singh (46’) picking a brilliant pass inside the circle, and turning around to hit it into the nets to make it 8-2 for India. Pakistan offered plenty of space to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49’), and the Indian forward struck the 9th goal for his side. Varun Kumar (54’) scored his second goal of the match from a Penalty Corner to push India’s goals tally into the double figures. PR Sreejesh saved late Penalty corners from Pakistan, and India won the match 10-2.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team will next face off against Bangladesh on Monday, October 2nd, 2023 at 13:15 hrs IST.
- October 02, 2023 12:21When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh men’s hockey match at Asian Games?
India vs Bangladesh men’s hockey match at Asian Games will take place on October 2, at 1:15 PM IST. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and will be live streamed on SonyLIV
