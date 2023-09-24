IND vs BAN LIVE Score Asian Games 2023, women’s cricket semifinal: Bangladesh 51 all out; Vastrakar picks four

- September 24, 2023 07:49BBAN 51 all out in 17.5 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakwad with her last over. She starts with three dots before Nahida Akter gets a single. Gayakwad to Marufa Akter, OUT! She cleans her up as India bundles out Bangladesh on just 51!
India needs 52 in 20 overs to go through finals!
- September 24, 2023 07:45WBAN 50/9 in 17 overs
Another change in the bowling attack. Devika Vaidya comes into the attack. Vaidya to Sultana Khatun, OUT! Richa Ghosh STUMPED Khatun after she missed getting a connection with the bat. Bangladesh nine down. A wicket maiden for Vaidya.
- September 24, 2023 07:41BAN 50/8 in 16 overs
Sultana Khatun takes a single on the fifth ball of the over to bring 50 for Bangladesh in the 16th over.
- September 24, 2023 07:39BAN 46/8 in 15 overs
Titas Sadhu to bowl her last over. She gives just three runs as Bangladesh crawls near 50.
- September 24, 2023 07:384BAN 43/8 in 14 overs
Deepti Sharma with her second over. Sharma to Nahida Akter, FOUR! In the slot for Akter and she goes for a slog sweep at deep mid-wicket, hit with just enough power to beat the boundary rider who was not close to the fence to get a boundary. Four runs from this over.
- September 24, 2023 07:33BBAN 39/8 in 13 overs
Pooja Vastrakar comes back into the attack to bowl her last over of the spell. Vastrakar to Ritu Moni, FOUR! Full and outside off, Moni slashes it hard to get a boundary at backward point. Vastrakar to Ritu Moni, OUT! Vastrakar CLEAN BOWLED Ritu Moni to finish her spell with four wickets. She gets slight movement as the ball nips back in and crashes onto the stumps.
- September 24, 2023 07:28BAN 34/7 in 12 overs
Deepti Sharma comes into the attack. She bowls a MAIDEN to start her spell.
- September 24, 2023 07:25BAN 34/7 in 11 overs
Amanjot Kaur with her third over. Kaur to Rabeya Khan, BOWLED! Kaur reaps the benefit of tight bowling. Too full and in the middle, Rabeya Khan tries to play a straight drive on the front foot but the ball went past her bat to give India its seventh wicket.
- September 24, 2023 07:19BAN 30/6 in 10 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakward with her second over. She is on point to cramp Bangladeshi batter and gives just a single off this over.
- September 24, 2023 07:17BAN 29/6 in 9 overs
Amanjot Kaur continues from the other end. Kaur to Ritu Moni, DROPPED! Another sitter dropped by India as this time it was Devika Vaidya who missed to complete the catch at extra cover. Four runs off the over, Bangladesh 29 for six after nine.
- September 24, 2023 07:11ROBAN 25/6 in 8 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes into the attack from the other end. Gayakwad to Nigar Sultana, RUNOUT! Poor running between the wickets from Sultana as she finds herself short of ground against a brilliant direct throw of Devika Vaidya. Two runs and a wicket from this over as India Gayakwad to Ritu Moni, RUNNOUT! What is going on here? Another mixup resulted in a second runout of the over. Is it Fatima Khatun who has to go out as Verma gets onto the ball on time followed by quick glove works by Richa Ghosh to send the sixth batter away. Bangladesh is reeling at 25 for six at the moment.
- September 24, 2023 07:07BAN 23/4 in 7 overs
The first change in the bowling attack. Amanjot Kaur comes into the attack. She gives just two runs from her first over.
- September 24, 2023 07:05BBAN 21/4 in 6 overs
Titas Sadhu, too, gets her third over of the spell. Sadhu to Shorna Akter, OUT! Through the gates to BOWLED Akter as she cleans her up to get her maiden T20I wicket on debut! Three and a wicket off this over as India continues to assert its dominance in this match. Bangladesh managed just 21 in this PowerPlay.
- September 24, 2023 07:00CBAN 18/3 in 5 overs
Skipper Mandhana gives the third over to Pooja Vastrakar. Vastrakar to Mostary, OUT! Vastrakar delivers yet again! Mostary holes out to Mandhana at mid-off and the skipper makes no mistake to complete the regulation catch this time. Just a single and a wicket in this over.
- September 24, 2023 06:56BAN 17/2 in 4 overs
Titas Sadhu continus. Sadhu to Nigar Sultana, OVERTHROW! Mandhana throws wide of the stumps and both batters ran three meanwhile. Sadhu to Mostary, WIDE! Five off the over.
- September 24, 2023 06:49BAN 12/2 in 3 overs
Pooja Vastrakar continues. Pooja to Mostary, FOUR! Full and outside off, Mostary guides it past point for a boundary. Pooja to Mostary, DROPPED! Skipper Mandhana drops a dolly! An easy regulation catch to her reach but Mandhana could not collect this one. Six off the over.
- September 24, 2023 06:44Debutant Titas Sadhu!
- September 24, 2023 06:43BAN 6/2 in 2 overs
Debutant Titas Sadhu from the other end. She keeps things tight to give just a single in her first over.
- September 24, 2023 06:35WBAN - 5/2 in 1 over.
Pooja Vastrakar to Shathi Rani, OUT! What a start for Pooja as she strikes the first ball. There was a slight movement off the air and she got a nick to the keeper. GOLDEN DUCK for Rani! Sobhana Moastary comes in at number three. She gets off the mark with a single. Pooja to Shamima Sultana, OUT! Oh my goodness, what is going on here? She gets the second opener for GOLDEN DUCK too! This one crashed onto Sultana’s pads.
- September 24, 2023 06:32All set
Pooja Vastrakar gets the new ball in hand as it is Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana in the middle for Bangladesh.
- September 24, 2023 06:25Time for the Indian National Anthem
- September 24, 2023 06:24Playing XI
India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vatsrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan
- September 24, 2023 06:13Toss
Bangladesh has won the toss and elected to bat first.
- September 24, 2023 06:07SQUADS
INDIA
Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.
BANGLADESH
Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana(w), Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani
- September 24, 2023 06:01IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh, Nigar Sultana
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Fargana Hoque
All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Rabeya Khan
Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter
Team Compositon - IND 6:5 BAN | Credits Left - 7.5
- September 24, 2023 05:47LIVE STREAMING INFO
Which channel will telecast the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal?
The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal?
The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Where will the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal be played?
The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal match will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field.
What time will the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal begin?
The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal will start at 6:30 AM IST, on September 24.
What time will the toss between India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 women’s semifinal take place?
The toss between India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 women’s semifinal will happen at 6 AM IST on September 24.
- September 24, 2023 05:41Hello and Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the women’s India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semifinal match. Stay tuned as we bring you all live updates from Hangzhou.
