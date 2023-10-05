India vs Japan Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts fourth all-out on JPN, leads 43-21 in first half

- October 05, 2023 14:22IND 45-21 JPN
India manages to reduce Japan to four. The lead continues to grow larger for the 2018 bronze medallist.
- October 05, 2023 14:19IND 42-20 JPN
A sliding toe touch will fetch a point for Tetsuro Abe to get a point in the raid.
- October 05, 2023 14:19IND 42-19 JPN
Akash Shinde has to go out this time! Clean work by the Japan defence to tackle the big man.
- October 05, 2023 14:18IND 42-18 JPN
Daiki Aratake gets a bonus.
- October 05, 2023 14:17IND 42-17 JPN
A bonus for Japan.
- October 05, 2023 14:16IND 42-16 JPN
A bonus for Etsuki Manita before he has been thumped down by the Indian defence to INFLICT FOURTH All-OUT!
- October 05, 2023 14:15IND 40-15 JPN
Captain Gayro Kono has been sent out after Aslam Inamdar tags him in the raid. Japan is now reduced to one man on the mat.
- October 05, 2023 14:14IND 39-15 JPN
Sachin goes in the raid and a running hand touch on Hyuma Kurashima will fetch him one point.
- October 05, 2023 14:13IND 38-15 JPN
Aslam Inamdar reduces Japan to three men before Gayro gets a bonus in the raid.
- October 05, 2023 14:12IND 37-14 JPN
Sachin comes back with a raid point after tagging Yuten Kawate.
- October 05, 2023 14:12IND 36-12 JPN
Masaki Hatakeyama goes into the raid but has been tackled by the Indian defence.
- October 05, 2023 14:11IND 35-12 JPN
Yuten Kawate tackles Akash Shinde with a brilliant back hold. He gets prompt support from others to complete a clean defensive act.
- October 05, 2023 14:09IND 35-11 JPN
Nitin Rawal starts with an empty raid in the second half.
- October 05, 2023 14:06HALFTIME - IND 35-11 JPN
Japan, as expected, fell short of the Indian standard. India, despite not starting players like Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar, dominated Japan, leading by 24 points at halftime.
- October 05, 2023 14:04IND 35-11 JPN
A mistake from Sunil who tried to attempt a late tackle on Hyuma Kurashima but the raider was attentive to win his point with a tag along with a bonus.
- October 05, 2023 14:02IND 35-9 JPN
Do-or-die raid for India. Sachin goes for the raid and gets an easy point from Tetsuro Abe.
- October 05, 2023 14:01IND 34-9 JPN
Nitin Rawal and Sachin combined to tackle Masayuki.
- October 05, 2023 14:00IND 33-9 JPN
Another defensive point for India after they encircle Yuten Kawte.
- October 05, 2023 13:59IND 32-9 JPN
Aslam tries for a bonus but instead gets a point via a hand touch.
- October 05, 2023 13:58IND 31-9 JPN
Tetsuro Abe is in the defensive duty now. He initiates a tackle on Sachin and gets ample support from others to dash Sachin out of the playing zone. Japan gets a point in defence.
- October 05, 2023 13:57IND 31-8 JPN
Tetsuro Abe goes into the raid and comes back with a quick bonus.
- October 05, 2023 13:55IND 30-6 JPN
India FORCES THIRD ALL-OUT on Japan and we are not even 13 minutes into the first half. Total annihilation!
- October 05, 2023 13:54IND 25-6 JPN
Japan looks no match for the might of this men’s Kabaddi team. Neither their defence nor the raiders are able to make any chance.
- October 05, 2023 13:53IND 21-5 JPN
Make it the second ALL-OUT for India over Japan. No mercy on Masayuki, who tried to delay the all-out but could only manage a bonus.
- October 05, 2023 13:52IND 18-4 JPN
India is running away with the lead as combined efforts from Aslam and Sachin reduced Japan to one man on the mat.
- October 05, 2023 13:50IND 16-4 JPN
Indian defence makes an error to give Japan a point.
- October 05, 2023 13:49IND 16-3 JPN
Aslam removes Japan No. 10 Hyuma Kurashima.
- October 05, 2023 13:47IND 13-3 JPN
A bonus and a touchpoint for Sachin before Aslam gets a hand touch on Hiroto Chiba.
- October 05, 2023 13:46IND 10-3 JPN
Nitin Rawal and Nitesh Kumar tackle Japan captain Gayro Kono before Aslam took a touchpoint. India INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT to Japan.
- October 05, 2023 13:45IND 6-2 JPN
Aslam takes two touchpoints before Nitesh gets a tackle point with an anklehold.
- October 05, 2023 13:43IND 2-1 JPN
Hiroto Chiba gives Japan the first point in the match after Nitesh Kumar tried an early tackle attempt.
- October 05, 2023 13:42IND 2-0 JPN
Aslam Inamdar gets a touchpoint of Hyuma Kurashima to start things off in the raid.
- October 05, 2023 13:42IND 1-0 JPN
Etsuki Manita comes into the raid and has been thumped down by Sunil Kumar.
- October 05, 2023 13:18Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result
October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh
October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand
October 5, Thursday - India 50-27 Chinese Taipei
October 5, Thursday - India vs Japan - 1:30 PM - Group A
- October 05, 2023 13:18Knockout bracket & schedule
- October 05, 2023 13:12Lineups Out!
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh, Sunil Kumar, Santosh Shinde, Sachin
JAPAN: Garyo Kono (c), Etsuki Manita, Masayuki Shimokawa, Yuten Kawate, Tetsuro Abe, Hyuma Kurashima, Hiroto Chiba
- October 05, 2023 12:56Squad
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal
JAPAN: Garyo Kono (c), Etsuki Manita, Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, Masaki Hatakeyama, Aratake Daiki, Hyuma Kurashima, Hiroto Chiba
- October 05, 2023 12:53LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Japan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
- October 05, 2023 12:52Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Japan. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfolds in Hangzhou.
