India vs Japan Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts fourth all-out on JPN, leads 43-21 in first half

IND vs JPN, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar's scores and updates from the Men's Group A match between India and Japan at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 05, 2023 14:21 IST

Team Sportstar
India plays Japan in last group A game.
India plays Japan in last group A game. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

India plays Japan in last group A game. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Japan.

  • October 05, 2023 14:22
    IND 45-21 JPN

    India manages to reduce Japan to four. The lead continues to grow larger for the 2018 bronze medallist.

  • October 05, 2023 14:19
    IND 42-20 JPN

    A sliding toe touch will fetch a point for Tetsuro Abe to get a point in the raid.

  • October 05, 2023 14:19
    IND 42-19 JPN

    Akash Shinde has to go out this time! Clean work by the Japan defence to tackle the big man.

  • October 05, 2023 14:18
    IND 42-18 JPN

    Daiki Aratake gets a bonus.

  • October 05, 2023 14:17
    IND 42-17 JPN

    A bonus for Japan.

  • October 05, 2023 14:16
    IND 42-16 JPN

    A bonus for Etsuki Manita before he has been thumped down by the Indian defence to INFLICT FOURTH All-OUT!

  • October 05, 2023 14:15
    IND 40-15 JPN

    Captain Gayro Kono has been sent out after Aslam Inamdar tags him in the raid. Japan is now reduced to one man on the mat.

  • October 05, 2023 14:14
    IND 39-15 JPN

    Sachin goes in the raid and a running hand touch on Hyuma Kurashima will fetch him one point.

  • October 05, 2023 14:13
    IND 38-15 JPN

    Aslam Inamdar reduces Japan to three men before Gayro gets a bonus in the raid.

  • October 05, 2023 14:12
    IND 37-14 JPN

    Sachin comes back with a raid point after tagging Yuten Kawate.

  • October 05, 2023 14:12
    IND 36-12 JPN

    Masaki Hatakeyama goes into the raid but has been tackled by the Indian defence.

  • October 05, 2023 14:11
    IND 35-12 JPN

    Yuten Kawate tackles Akash Shinde with a brilliant back hold. He gets prompt support from others to complete a clean defensive act.

  • October 05, 2023 14:09
    IND 35-11 JPN

    Nitin Rawal starts with an empty raid in the second half.

  • October 05, 2023 14:06
    HALFTIME - IND 35-11 JPN

    Japan, as expected, fell short of the Indian standard. India, despite not starting players like Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar, dominated Japan, leading by 24 points at halftime.

  • October 05, 2023 14:04
    IND 35-11 JPN

    A mistake from Sunil who tried to attempt a late tackle on Hyuma Kurashima but the raider was attentive to win his point with a tag along with a bonus.

  • October 05, 2023 14:02
    IND 35-9 JPN

    Do-or-die raid for India. Sachin goes for the raid and gets an easy point from Tetsuro Abe.

  • October 05, 2023 14:01
    IND 34-9 JPN

    Nitin Rawal and Sachin combined to tackle Masayuki.

  • October 05, 2023 14:00
    IND 33-9 JPN

    Another defensive point for India after they encircle Yuten Kawte.

  • October 05, 2023 13:59
    IND 32-9 JPN

    Aslam tries for a bonus but instead gets a point via a hand touch.

  • October 05, 2023 13:58
    IND 31-9 JPN

    Tetsuro Abe is in the defensive duty now. He initiates a tackle on Sachin and gets ample support from others to dash Sachin out of the playing zone. Japan gets a point in defence.

  • October 05, 2023 13:57
    IND 31-8 JPN

    Tetsuro Abe goes into the raid and comes back with a quick bonus.

  • October 05, 2023 13:55
    IND 30-6 JPN

    India FORCES THIRD ALL-OUT on Japan and we are not even 13 minutes into the first half. Total annihilation!

  • October 05, 2023 13:54
    IND 25-6 JPN

    Japan looks no match for the might of this men’s Kabaddi team. Neither their defence nor the raiders are able to make any chance.

  • October 05, 2023 13:53
    IND 21-5 JPN

    Make it the second ALL-OUT for India over Japan. No mercy on Masayuki, who tried to delay the all-out but could only manage a bonus.

  • October 05, 2023 13:52
    IND 18-4 JPN

    India is running away with the lead as combined efforts from Aslam and Sachin reduced Japan to one man on the mat.

  • October 05, 2023 13:50
    IND 16-4 JPN

    Indian defence makes an error to give Japan a point.

  • October 05, 2023 13:49
    IND 16-3 JPN

    Aslam removes Japan No. 10 Hyuma Kurashima.

  • October 05, 2023 13:47
    IND 13-3 JPN

    A bonus and a touchpoint for Sachin before Aslam gets a hand touch on Hiroto Chiba.

  • October 05, 2023 13:46
    IND 10-3 JPN

    Nitin Rawal and Nitesh Kumar tackle Japan captain Gayro Kono before Aslam took a touchpoint. India INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT to Japan.

  • October 05, 2023 13:45
    IND 6-2 JPN

    Aslam takes two touchpoints before Nitesh gets a tackle point with an anklehold.

  • October 05, 2023 13:43
    IND 2-1 JPN

    Hiroto Chiba gives Japan the first point in the match after Nitesh Kumar tried an early tackle attempt.

  • October 05, 2023 13:42
    IND 2-0 JPN

    Aslam Inamdar gets a touchpoint of Hyuma Kurashima to start things off in the raid.

  • October 05, 2023 13:42
    IND 1-0 JPN

    Etsuki Manita comes into the raid and has been thumped down by Sunil Kumar.

  • October 05, 2023 13:18
    Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result

    October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh

    October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand

    October 5, Thursday - India 50-27 Chinese Taipei

    October 5, Thursday - India vs Japan - 1:30 PM - Group A

  • October 05, 2023 13:18
    Knockout bracket & schedule

    Screenshot 2023-10-05 074557.png

  • October 05, 2023 13:12
    Lineups Out!

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh, Sunil Kumar, Santosh Shinde, Sachin

    JAPAN: Garyo Kono (c), Etsuki Manita, Masayuki Shimokawa, Yuten Kawate, Tetsuro Abe, Hyuma Kurashima, Hiroto Chiba

    Screenshot 2023-10-05 131204.png

  • October 05, 2023 12:56
    Squad

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal

    JAPAN: Garyo Kono (c), Etsuki Manita, Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, Masaki Hatakeyama, Aratake Daiki, Hyuma Kurashima, Hiroto Chiba

  • October 05, 2023 12:53
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Japan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.

    The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

  • October 05, 2023 12:52
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Japan. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

