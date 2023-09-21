India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Malaysia wins toss, opts to field; Rain threat in IND-W vs MAS-W quarterfinal, when and where to watch?

Key Updates
- September 21, 2023 06:19TOSS - Malaysia
Malaysia wins the toss and opts to field.
- September 21, 2023 06:13Smriti Mandhana to lead the side today
Harmanpreet Kaur will not feature in the first two games of the Asian Games after she was suspended by the ICC for a breach of the code of conduct during India’s ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this year.
- September 21, 2023 06:11IND-W vs MAS-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, M Elysa
All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, W Duraisingam
Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, A Natsya, N Nur Atiela
Team Compositon - IND 7:4 MAS | Credits Left - 10.5
- September 21, 2023 06:09Rain stops
Aashin Prasad pings from the Pingfeng Cricket Field that the drizzle relents.
- September 21, 2023 06:07INDIA vs MALAYSIA - Squads
India: Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.
Malaysia: Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ainur Amelina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika.
- September 21, 2023 06:01Weather forecast in Hangzhou today
The chances of rain only go up as the day progresses.
Credits: BBC Weather.
- September 21, 2023 05:53It’s raining in Hangzhou
Our correspondent in Hangzhou with a not so good update. There is a steady drizzle at the venue at the moment. Expect a delay in the start of the game.
- September 21, 2023 05:48LIVE STREAMING INFO
The women’s cricket quarterfinal match wherein India will face off Malaysia will be broadcasted Live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu). The streaming will be available on SonyLIV.
