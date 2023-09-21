MagazineBuy Print

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Malaysia wins toss, opts to field; Rain threat in IND-W vs MAS-W quarterfinal, when and where to watch?

India vs Malaysia: Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket quarterfinal from the Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Updated : Sep 21, 2023 06:20 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India women’s vs Malaysia women’s Asian Games 2023 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the India women’s vs Malaysia women’s Asian Games 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AFP
Catch the live score and updates from the India women’s vs Malaysia women’s Asian Games 2023 match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the INDIA vs MALAYSIA Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal match.

  • September 21, 2023 06:19
    TOSS - Malaysia

    Malaysia wins the toss and opts to field.

  • September 21, 2023 06:13
    Smriti Mandhana to lead the side today

    Harmanpreet Kaur will not feature in the first two games of the Asian Games after she was suspended by the ICC for a breach of the code of conduct during India’s ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this year.

  • September 21, 2023 06:11
    IND-W vs MAS-W Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh

    Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, M Elysa

    All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, W Duraisingam

    Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, A Natsya, N Nur Atiela

    Team Compositon - IND 7:4 MAS | Credits Left - 10.5

  • September 21, 2023 06:09
    Rain stops

    Aashin Prasad pings from the Pingfeng Cricket Field that the drizzle relents.

  • September 21, 2023 06:07
    INDIA vs MALAYSIA - Squads

    India: Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.

    Malaysia: Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ainur Amelina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika.

  • September 21, 2023 06:01
    Weather forecast in Hangzhou today

    The chances of rain only go up as the day progresses.

    hangzhou weather.jpg

    Credits: BBC Weather.

  • September 21, 2023 05:53
    It’s raining in Hangzhou

    Our correspondent in Hangzhou with a not so good update. There is a steady drizzle at the venue at the moment. Expect a delay in the start of the game.

  • September 21, 2023 05:48
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The women’s cricket quarterfinal match wherein India will face off Malaysia will be broadcasted Live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu). The streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

