Latest issue of Sportstar

India vs Myanmar football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Chhetri starts; Lineups OUT! Kick-off at 5pm

IND vs MYA: Get live score, updates and highlights of the Asian Games football match between India and Myanmar.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 16:17 IST

Team Sportstar
BENGALURU KARNATAKA 04/07/2023 : India’s Sunil Chhetri (11-orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
BENGALURU KARNATAKA 04/07/2023 : India's Sunil Chhetri (11-orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K
lightbox-info

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 04/07/2023 : India’s Sunil Chhetri (11-orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games football match between India and Myanmar.

Key Updates
  September 24, 2023 16:00
    LINEUPS!

    India: Dheeraj SIngh, Chingelsana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender, Amarjit Singh, Rahul KP, Kynshi Samuel James, Bryce Miranda, Abdul Rabeesh Anjukandan, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri

    Myanmar: Zin Nyi Nyi Aung, Thet Hein Soe, Kaung Htet Paing, Kwe Khant Min, Hein Zeyar Lin, Zaw Win Thien, Kar Kyaw, Oakkar Naing, Htet Phoye Wai, Khun Kyaw Zin hein, Nay Moe Naing

  September 24, 2023 15:38
    PREVIEW

    Seasoned Sunil Chhetri stole the spotlight for the umpteenth time on Thursday when India beat Bangladesh to stay afloat in the battle for a last-16 spot in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Playing his third Asian Games, the second as the captain, Chhetri’s low and accurate shot from a spot kick earned India three vital points.

    On Sunday, the ageless wonder of Indian football could once again come to the fore when he leads the Blue Tigers against Myanmar in the concluding Group A tie – a match that will decide the second-placed team from Group A behind host China. India holds a slight advantage since a draw would be enough to receive the ticket for a quarter-final berth; Myanmar, on the other hand, needs to beat India to make the grade.

    India’s last meeting against Myanmar ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts in the Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal earlier this year, with Anirudh Thapa scoring the all-important goal. But in Hangzhou, the equation could be different since both India and Myanmar are primarily under-24 sides and several players from the Imphal meet are missing from the line-ups.

  September 24, 2023 13:22
    Streaming/telecast information

    Where and when is the Asian Games match between India and Myanmar happening?

    The match between India and Myanmar will be played in the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou on September 21, Thursday at 5:00 pm IST.

    Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Myanmar?

    The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
