Asian Games winning shooter Kynan Chenai sets his eye on Paris Olympics 2024

Kynan Chenai, a member of the gold-medal winning team in the men’s trap event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou (China), said that the team gold should only spur him to realise his ultimate dream of winning an Olympic medal in Paris next year.

“It was a great team effort. I consider this gold as a stepping stone in that direction. Winning the gold with an Asian Games record is like icing on the cake,” the 32-year-old shooter from the City said.

“We will be having a national camp in Delhi from October 10 and prepare for the Olympic qualifying event in Korea soon,” he said.

“Honestly, I was expecting to win something after all the efforts myself and the entire coaching staff put up in the national camp preceding the Asiad,” Kynan said in a chat with Sportstar.

“We had a lot of matches in simulated conditions, trying to get a feel of the kind of pressure and expectation expected in the Asian Games, which by no means is any less in terms of standard and competition,” explained the 2016 Rio Olympian.

“There was nothing specific where I had focused. There was a conscious effort to show all-round improvement and stay focused,” Kynan informed Sportstar on his way back home.

“Obviously, the entire Indian contingent was trying really hard to reap a rich haul of medals in the Asiad, and it was great to see such a terrific show by all the Indian shooters,” he said.

“Apparently, the more finals you appear in, the more experienced you will be. I don’t think I can call the Asiad gold as a defining moment of my career but a reminder of a lot more to come,”

Kynan whose father, Darius Chenai was also a national shooting champion said “The journey has been immensely satisfying and there was never a thought of quitting at any stage. It is like a ‘never enough’ feeling that keeps me motivated.”

“I dedicate this medal to the entire coaching team,” signed off the champion shooter.