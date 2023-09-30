Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting 49kg Live Updates Asian Games: Clean & Jerk starts; Chanu 6th with 83kg in snatch round - Hangzhou 2022

September 30, 2023 13:21

Mirabai Chanu 6th after snatch round

The Indian is outside the medal places for now. A disappointing result so far for her. 86kg is a weight that is well within her reach but it was not to be today.

She made a hobbling walk back to the back room too after the third lift. Hope that is nothing serious.

She now has three clean & jerk lifts to cut the gap and make an attempt at the bronze medal. The gold and silver look a bit too far for her.