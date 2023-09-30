MagazineBuy Print

Live

Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting 49kg Live Updates Asian Games: Clean & Jerk starts; Chanu 6th with 83kg in snatch round - Hangzhou 2022

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from Mirabai Chanu’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 13:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Mirabai Chanu’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023.
Catch the live score and updates from Mirabai Chanu's 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023.
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from Mirabai Chanu’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2023.

  • September 30, 2023 13:45
    Tanasan fails to get a lift

    The Thai lifter fails to register a lift in clean & jerk.

    That’s one competitor going down for Chanu.

  • September 30, 2023 13:40
    Sanikun Tanasan falters on first attempt

    The Thai lifter, another one who had a better lift than Mirabai in Snatch, falters on 103kg on her first try.

  • September 30, 2023 13:37
    Ramos Rosegie

    The Philippines lifter, who recorded 87kg in snatch, starts the clean & jerk round with 100kg.

  • September 30, 2023 13:31
    An injury to Mirabai Chanu

    Sportstar’s correspondant from the venue, “She has a thigh injury. Aggravated an existing issue. Physio says she will be fine but not 100%.”

  • September 30, 2023 13:21
    Mirabai Chanu 6th after snatch round

    The Indian is outside the medal places for now. A disappointing result so far for her. 86kg is a weight that is well within her reach but it was not to be today.

    She made a hobbling walk back to the back room too after the third lift. Hope that is nothing serious.

    She now has three clean & jerk lifts to cut the gap and make an attempt at the bronze medal. The gold and silver look a bit too far for her.

  • September 30, 2023 13:19
    Ri falters on final lift

    She goes for a 95kg attempt to better Jiang’s attempt but it proves to be a tad too much for her.

  • September 30, 2023 13:18
    China’s Jiang Huihua leads

    The Chinese with a remarkable 94kg lift on her final attempt to snatch the lead back.

  • September 30, 2023 13:16
    Songgum Ri gets 92kg

    A massive 92kg lift from the North Korea athlete. She storms to the top. Impressive comeback after she had failed on her 90kg attempt earlier.

  • September 30, 2023 13:09
    China’s Jiang Huihua

    The Chinese breezes past the first lift of 88kg.

  • September 30, 2023 13:06
    Mirabai Chanu - Lift 3 - Snatch

    It’s still a no go on the third attempt. Two invalids attempts at 86kg. She takes her time after she gets the barbell over her shoulders but cannot make the final push with her lower body.

    She will register a best of 83kg after the snatch round.

  • September 30, 2023 13:04
    Mirabai Chanu - Lift 2 - Snatch

    It’s a red flag for Mirabai on the second attempt at 86kg.

  • September 30, 2023 12:54
    Mirabai Chanu - Lift 1 - Snatch Round

    That’s a clean lift. Three green dots for Chanu at 83kg.

    The perfect start for the Indian.

  • September 30, 2023 12:51
    Vietnam’s Dinh Thi Pham

    The Vietnamese has not trouble with a 77kg lift on the first try. She now raises the weight to 80kg for the second attempt.

  • September 30, 2023 12:47
    Japan’s Chiaki Ajima

    The Japanese lifter start her set with a fault on 75kg. She will use second of her three lifts now to get the lift.

  • September 30, 2023 12:33
    The China Challenge

    Mirabai Chanu will have a stiff challenge from China’s Jiang Huihua - the world record and holder.

  • September 30, 2023 12:26
    Startlist

    chanu1.jpg

  • September 30, 2023 12:13
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    You can watch the live stream and broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

