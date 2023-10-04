Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Jena leads with 86.77m ahead of Neeraj in javelin; Silver for Sable, Harmilan

- October 04, 2023 17:29Jena in lead
A giant 86.77m throw for Kishore Kumar Jena and he is currently in the lead now, ahead of Neeraj Chopra!
- October 04, 2023 17:27SILVER FOR SABLE IN MEN’S 500m
Avinash Sable wins silver in men’s 5000m.
- October 04, 2023 17:171-2 for India in Javelin after 2 throws
Neeraj followed by Jena stay at the first two position.
- October 04, 2023 17:15Javelin Throw - Jena 79.76m in second throw
79.76m for Kishore Kumar Jena in the second attempt.
- October 04, 2023 17:14Javelin Throw - Neeraj throws 84.49m
84.49m - Neeraj Chopra’s second throw stays him in the lead.
- October 04, 2023 16:59MEDAL ALERT - SILVER - HARMILAN BAINS - WOMEN’S 800M
- October 04, 2023 16:5782.38m first throw for Neeraj
Even though Neeraj threw a sub-80 in the retake first attempt, the official report says 82.38m throw.
He currently leads the pack.
81.26m for Kishore Kumar Jena
- October 04, 2023 16:55Poor start from Neeraj in rethrow
With no time to warm up, Neeraj could only manage a sub-80 m throw.
- October 04, 2023 16:53Rethrow for Neeraj
Javelin to rethrow again! After minutes of waiting, the officials told him to register his first throw yet again.
- October 04, 2023 16:48Men’s High Jump
Meanwhile in Men’s high jump both Indians - Jesse Sandesh and Sarvesh Anil Kushare start with valid attempts.
Jesse starts with 2.10 and later clears the 2.15m mark in second attempt.
- October 04, 2023 16:45Why Neeraj first attempt is yet to be confirmed?
There seems to be some technical glitch in the equipment that records the throw. Neeraj along with the whole country is waiting for confirmation of his first throw.
- October 04, 2023 16:40Neeraj 1st attempt
Neeraj Chopra comes in, he throw went in between 80-85m. Confirmation soon.
- October 04, 2023 16:36Javelin
Chao-Tsun Cheng starts with a foul throw.
- October 04, 2023 16:34No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023
- October 04, 2023 16:30Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold
- October 04, 2023 16:29Men’s Javelin Throw Start list
- October 04, 2023 16:21Men’s 4x400 Relay Records
- October 04, 2023 16:16Men’s 4x400m Relay Start List
- October 04, 2023 16:15Updated Medal’s Tally
Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 73 medals, 16 gold; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, 4x400m men’s relay team for gold
Asian Games 2023, October 4: India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 16 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals.
- October 04, 2023 16:05Where to watch the Athletics Asian Games in India?
The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.
- October 04, 2023 15:58Here are the Indians in action in athletics today (timings in IST)
4:30 p.m. - Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Kushare and Sandesh Jesse
4:35 p.m. - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena
4:40 p.m. - Women’s Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey
4:55 p.m. - Women’s 800m Final - Harmilan Bains and Chanda
5:10 p.m. - Men’s 5000m Final - Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh
5:45 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final
6:05 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final
- October 04, 2023 15:48Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Indians in action in Athletics on October 4 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfurls in Hangzhou.
