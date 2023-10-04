MagazineBuy Print

Live

Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Jena leads with 86.77m ahead of Neeraj in javelin; Silver for Sable, Harmilan

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live action, scores and updates from Indians in athletics on October 4 in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 04, 2023 17:47 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra of India.
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Indians in action in Athletics on October 4 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

  • October 04, 2023 17:29
    Jena in lead

    A giant 86.77m throw for Kishore Kumar Jena and he is currently in the lead now, ahead of Neeraj Chopra!

  • October 04, 2023 17:27
    SILVER FOR SABLE IN MEN’S 500m

    Avinash Sable wins silver in men’s 5000m.

  • October 04, 2023 17:17
    1-2 for India in Javelin after 2 throws

    Neeraj followed by Jena stay at the first two position.

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 171644.png

  • October 04, 2023 17:15
    Javelin Throw - Jena 79.76m in second throw

    79.76m for Kishore Kumar Jena in the second attempt.

  • October 04, 2023 17:14
    Javelin Throw - Neeraj throws 84.49m

    84.49m - Neeraj Chopra’s second throw stays him in the lead.

  • October 04, 2023 16:59
    MEDAL ALERT - SILVER - HARMILAN BAINS - WOMEN’S 800M

    Harmilan Bains finishes second in the women’s 800m to win silver! She clocks 2:03.75 to finish behind the Sri Lankan.

    Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m

    India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

    FINAL STANDING

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 171935.png

  • October 04, 2023 16:57
    82.38m first throw for Neeraj

    Even though Neeraj threw a sub-80 in the retake first attempt, the official report says 82.38m throw.

    He currently leads the pack.

    81.26m for Kishore Kumar Jena

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 165721.png

  • October 04, 2023 16:55
    Poor start from Neeraj in rethrow

    With no time to warm up, Neeraj could only manage a sub-80 m throw.

  • October 04, 2023 16:53
    Rethrow for Neeraj

    Javelin to rethrow again! After minutes of waiting, the officials told him to register his first throw yet again.

  • October 04, 2023 16:49
    Delay continues for Neeraj

    Asian Games 2023: Why was there delay after Neeraj Chopra throw in javelin final?

    Even after another athlete made a throw, the scorecad failed to update the distance managed by Chopra on his first attempt.

  • October 04, 2023 16:48
    Men’s High Jump

    Meanwhile in Men’s high jump both Indians - Jesse Sandesh and Sarvesh Anil Kushare start with valid attempts.

    Jesse starts with 2.10 and later clears the 2.15m mark in second attempt.

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 164704.png

  • October 04, 2023 16:45
    Why Neeraj first attempt is yet to be confirmed?

    There seems to be some technical glitch in the equipment that records the throw. Neeraj along with the whole country is waiting for confirmation of his first throw.

  • October 04, 2023 16:40
    Neeraj 1st attempt

    Neeraj Chopra comes in, he throw went in between 80-85m. Confirmation soon.

  • October 04, 2023 16:36
    Javelin

    Chao-Tsun Cheng starts with a foul throw.

  • October 04, 2023 16:34
    No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023

    No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023 javelin as Pakistani thrower pulls out due to injury

    Nadeem’s withdrawal means that the top two javelin throwers ranked according to season best in Wednesday’s final are Neeraj and Kishore Jena

  • October 04, 2023 16:30
    Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold

    Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold

    Asian Games 2023: Check the full list of Neeraj Chopra’s performances since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

  • October 04, 2023 16:29
    Men’s Javelin Throw Start list

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 162833.png

  • October 04, 2023 16:21
    Men’s 4x400 Relay Records

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 161708.png

  • October 04, 2023 16:16
    Men’s 4x400m Relay Start List

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 161620.png

  • October 04, 2023 16:15
    Updated Medal’s Tally

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 73 medals, 16 gold; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, 4x400m men’s relay team for gold

    Asian Games 2023, October 4: India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 16 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals.

  • October 04, 2023 16:05
    Where to watch the Athletics Asian Games in India?

    The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.

  • October 04, 2023 15:58
    Here are the Indians in action in athletics today (timings in IST)

    4:30 p.m. - Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Kushare and Sandesh Jesse

    4:35 p.m. - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena

    4:40 p.m. - Women’s Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey

    4:55 p.m. - Women’s 800m Final - Harmilan Bains and Chanda

    5:10 p.m. - Men’s 5000m Final - Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh

    5:45 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final

    6:05 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final

  • October 04, 2023 15:48
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Indians in action in Athletics on October 4 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfurls in Hangzhou.

