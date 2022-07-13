Athletics

Africa’s fastest man Omanyala doubtful for World Championships

The 26-year-old won the African 100m title last month and was the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic 100m semi-finals in Tokyo last year.

Reuters
13 July, 2022 20:42 IST
13 July, 2022 20:42 IST
The Kenyan sprinter has been included in the entry list for the 100m event at the World Championships, which begin in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. (File Photo)

The Kenyan sprinter has been included in the entry list for the 100m event at the World Championships, which begin in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

The 26-year-old won the African 100m title last month and was the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic 100m semi-finals in Tokyo last year.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is doubtful to compete at this week’s World Championships in the United States because the Kenyan sprinter is facing visa issues, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Also Read
Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon becomes first South Asian to breach 10 second mark in 100m

Omanyala set the African men’s 100 metres record after clocking a time of 9.77 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic meeting in Nairobi in September 2021.

The Kenyan sprinter has been included in the entry list for the 100m event at the World Championships, which begin in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

“Ferdinand is still waiting for his visa or alternative clearance to depart from Nairobi,” a spokesperson for Omanyala told Reuters.

“It is frustrating but he remains hopeful to make the trip.”

The 26-year-old won the African 100m title last month and was the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic 100m semi-finals in Tokyo last year.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us