Aishwarya breaks National Record in triple jump at the National Inter-State Athletics C'ships

Karnataka’s B. Aishwarya broke the national record in triple jump at 14.14m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai on Monday.

Mayookha Johny previously held the record among women at 14.11m, setting the mark at the 2011 Asian Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Aishwarya, now India’s second-best all-time long jumper after the great Anju Bobby George - who still holds the national mark of 6.83m set in Athens 2004 - had broken another record of Mayookha Johny in the long jump.

“We are more focused on triple jump," her coach B. P. Aiyappa had said yesterday after Aishwarya broke the meet record yesterday.

"In long jump, in her last nationals (60th National Open Athletics Championships), she had done 6.52m. So, I was expecting her to do better than that. But she has ended up doing so good. It is a pleasant surprise.”