India javelin thrower Annu Rani finished seventh in the final of the competition at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon with a best attempt of 61.12m.

Haruka Kitaguchi broke down into tears as she scripted history to become the first Japanese woman to clinch a global medal in javelin throw with a 63.27m throw. She finished third.

Winner of the event, Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber, passed her last two attempts, having already laid a hand on the gold medal, with a world leading 66.91m throw in her third attempt. She has now become the first woman in the history of the sport, who has successfully defended her Worlds title.

Home favourite Kara Winger soaked in all the applause crowd as she pocketed the silver medal with a 64.05m throw.

More to follow...