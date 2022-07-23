Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2022: Annu Rani finishes seventh in women’s javelin throw final

Annu Rani had a best effort of 61.12m.

Team Sportstar
23 July, 2022 08:14 IST
23 July, 2022 08:14 IST
India’s Annu Rani reacts during the javelin throw final

India’s Annu Rani reacts during the javelin throw final | Photo Credit: BRIAN SNYDER

Annu Rani had a best effort of 61.12m.

India javelin thrower Annu Rani finished seventh in the final of the competition at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon with a best attempt of 61.12m.

Haruka Kitaguchi broke down into tears as she scripted history to become the first Japanese woman to clinch a global medal in javelin throw with a 63.27m throw. She finished third.

Also Read
World Athletics Championships, women’s javelin throw HIGHLIGHTS: Annu Rani finishes seventh in Oregon 2022

Winner of the event, Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber, passed her last two attempts, having already laid a hand on the gold medal, with a world leading 66.91m throw in her third attempt. She has now become the first woman in the history of the sport, who has successfully defended her Worlds title.

Home favourite Kara Winger soaked in all the applause crowd as she pocketed the silver medal with a 64.05m throw.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us