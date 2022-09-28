Arjun, national youth javelin champion, gets support from school ahead of Asian championships

National youth champion in javelin, Arjun is very excited to show his prowess in the Asian youth athletics championships to be held in Kuwait from October 13 to 16.

A student of Modern Public School in the Capital, Arjun threw the javelin to 72.92 metres for the gold in the National youth championship in Bhopal. He is ranked third in Asia and tenth in the world at present.

The key to Arjun’s progress has been the phenomenal support of the school over the last four years. With Principal Mrs. Alka Kapur showing keen interest to promote the talented students with the best possible support.

The school provided javelin from top brands Nemeth and Crown, costing about four lakh rupees. The school also arranged for arm strengthening machines at a cost of about two lakh rupees for Arjun. The tuition fee has been waived for Arjun and his trips for State and National championships are also backed by the school.

Arjun is fascinated by the fitness and silken smooth efficiency of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. He tries to tune his training sessions in line with the super star of Indian sports, with the support of coach Raman Jha and physical education teacher of the school, Swati Singhal.

Also Read Shooter Elavenil Valarivan eyes consistency in run up to Asiad, Paris Olympics

Arjun is allowed to train during school hours, and his classes are adjusted accordingly. “Arjun’s impressive performance in the National championship has brought immense glory to the school. I am optimistic that he will excel at the Asian championship too”, said the Principal, Alka Kapur.

Arjun’s father Ramakant, a sweet vendor, was a discus thrower, despite a farming background. He has been instrumental in guiding his son on to the path of excellence in athletics.

Before he departs for the national camp, the school has planned to host a befitting ceremony in honour of Arjun, to inspire the rest of the students.