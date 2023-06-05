Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best

Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis set a new best mark for the season by soaring to 6.11 metres at a meeting in the Netherlands on Sunday.
The Swedish star beat the previous highest of the year jumped by American KC Lightfoot in Nashville of 6.07m.
Duplantis attempted to break his own world record of 6.22m but came up well short in Hengelo.
“I probably didn’t have the legs to jump that high,” said Duplantis, who set his latest world record in France in February.
The 23-year-old is preparing for this year’s world championships in Budapest starting on August 19.
