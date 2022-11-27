Athletics

Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell retires at 40

Powell set a world record of 9.77 sec in June 2005 before lowering the mark to 9.74, a record that stood until his compatriot Usain Bolt smashed it in May 2008.

AFP
PARIS 27 November, 2022 20:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Powell made the decision just three days after celebrating his 40th birthday.

FILE PHOTO: Powell made the decision just three days after celebrating his 40th birthday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell has officially retired following his 40th birthday, the former 100m world record holder announced Sunday on social media.

“Chapter 40 & retired, a new phase of life,” Powell wrote on Twitter.

“As I say good bye to the sport, I’d like to say thank you to all my loyal fans that stood by me my entire career and even now.”

While Bolt then dominated the sport and Powell never won either an Olympic or world championships individual gold, he ran under 10 seconds some 97 times.

Powell made the decision just three days after celebrating his 40th birthday.

He ran a final official 100m in May 2021 in Clermont, Florida in 10.07 sec but with a favourable wind.

