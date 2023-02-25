Athletics

Asher-Smith beats world champion Jackson at Indoor Tour final

Britain’s Dina-Asher Smith won the 60 metres at the World Indoor Tour final on Saturday, defeating domestic rival Daryll Neita and outdoor world 200m champion Shericka Jackson.

AFP
25 February, 2023 22:28 IST
Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith celebrates as she wins the women’s 60m final.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith celebrates as she wins the women’s 60m final. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Asher-Smith clocked a time of 7.05 sec to win ahead of Neita’s 7.13 sec in Birmingham.

Destiny Smith-Barnett of the United States was third in 7.15 with Jamaican sprinter Jackson fourth in 7.18.

Earlier, Asher-Smith -- the 2019 200m outdoor world champion -- lowered her own British 60m record in the heats with a time of 7.03.

She will set her sights on the outdoor season after deciding to miss the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul next month.

Britain’s Laura Muir fell well short in her bid to break the 1000m world record.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist over 1500m won the race with ease but her time of 2min 34.53 sec was almost four seconds off Maria Mutola’s mark posted back in 1999.

Keely Hodgkinson set a British indoor record of 1:57.18 in the 800m with the Olympic 800m silver medallist at Tokyo lowering her own mark set a year ago as she showed fine form heading into the continental championships in Istanbul.

