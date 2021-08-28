More Sports Athletics Athletics Elaine Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Paris Diamond League The Jamaican star clocked a meet record of 10.72sec to see off compatriot and Tokyo bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in 10.97sec. AFP 28 August, 2021 21:04 IST Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica in action during the Meeting de Paris Diamond League athletics meet at Stade Charlety in Paris - AP AFP 28 August, 2021 21:04 IST Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to victory in the women's 100m at the Paris Diamond League on Saturday although the 33-year-old world record remains frustratingly out of reach.The Jamaican star clocked a meet record of 10.72sec to see off compatriot and Tokyo bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in 10.97sec.Thompson-Herah, 29, who won three golds in Tokyo with triumphs in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, has been threatening Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record of 10.49sec.ALSO READ | TNAA felicitates Olympians and World U-20 participantsLast weekend in Eugene, she ran the second fastest time in history of 10.54sec and then timed 10.64sec in Lausanne on Thursday behind fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 10.60sec, the third fastest ever mark.Fraser-Pryce, the silver medallist in Tokyo, pulled out of the Paris meet citing fatigue. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :