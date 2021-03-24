More Sports Athletics Athletics PT Usha, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa named junior, senior AFI selection committee heads AFI President Adille Sumariwalla, secretary Ravinder Chaudhary, chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and Planning Committee chairman Lalit Bhanot will continue to be ex-officio members of both. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 March, 2021 17:05 IST PT Usha will lead a 10-member junior committee- R.Ragu Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 March, 2021 17:05 IST The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday reconstituted the selection committees for seniors and juniors Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will be continuing to chair the senior committee while PT Usha has been named chairperson of the junior selection committee. AFI President Adille Sumariwalla, secretary Ravinder Chaudhary, chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and Planning Committee chairman Lalit Bhanot will continue to be ex-officio members of both. The committees: Seniors: GS Randhawa (chairman), Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Bahadur Singh Saggu, Uday Prabhu, Praveen Jolly, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia and Gopal Saini. Juniors: PT Usha (chairman), Soma Biswas, Anand Menzes, Satbir Singh, Sandeep Sarkaria, Sunita Rani, Rama Chandran, Joseph Abraham, Harwant Kaur, M.D. Valsama, Kamal Ali Khan. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.