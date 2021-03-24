PT Usha, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa named junior, senior AFI selection committee heads

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday reconstituted the selection committees for seniors and juniors Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will be continuing to chair the senior committee while PT Usha has been named chairperson of the junior selection committee.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla, secretary Ravinder Chaudhary, chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and Planning Committee chairman Lalit Bhanot will continue to be ex-officio members of both.