Walker Reshma Patel sets new national record at junior Fed Cup

Walker Reshma Patel set a new junior national record on debut, winning the 10000m Race Walk in 48 minutes 25.90 seconds on Day Two of the 18th National Federation Cup Junior (U-20) Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

The 16-year old from Uttarakhand outpaced the more experienced Munita Prajapati and Baljeet Kaur Bajwa in an exciting event that saw all the podium finishers improve on the existing national record of 49:16.51, set by Priyanka Goswami in 2014. In fact, all the top-five finishers clocked a better time than the 2015 meet record of 50:41.29, also held by Goswami.

In the 110m hurdles, Vikas Khodke set a new meet record in 14.00 seconds, two-hundredths of a second ahead of UP's Usaid Khan.

The results:

Men

400m: 1. Parveen Kumar (Har, 48.87s), 2. Ansh (Del, 49.32), 3. Lavish Sharma (UP, 49.63); 110m hurdles: 1. Vikas Khodke (Mah, 14.00s), 2. Usaid Khan (UP, 14.02), 3. Nishanthraja G (TN, 14.27); Long Jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (TN, 7.51m), 2. Bhupender Singh (Har, 7.44m), 3. Arya S (Kar, 7.19m); High Jump: 1. Piyush Singh Panwar (Har, 2.05m), 2. Abhar Datta (Mah, 2.03m), 3. Deva Karthick D (TN, 1.99m); Discus Throw: 1. Ikram Ali Khan (MP, 55.07m), 2. Prince (Har, 52.19m), 3.Harendra Singh (MP, 50.78m); Pole Vault: 1. Sunny (Har, 4.60m), 2. Sandeep Kumar (MP, 4.50m).

Women

400m: 1. Deepanshi (Har, 56.02s), 2. Payal Vohra (Del, 56.44), Himanshi Malik (Har, 57.90); 100m hurdles: 1. Ann Rose Tomy (Ker, 14.45s), 2. Moumita Mondal (WB, 14.56), 3. S. Sriireshma (TN, 14.80); 10000m walk: 1. Reshma Patel (Utk, 48:25.90), 2. Baljeet Kaur Bajwa (Pun, 49:00.27), 3. Munita Prajapati (UP, 49:13.86); Long Jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker, 6.12m), 2. Sharvari Parulekar (Mah, 5.75m), 3. Keisha Modi (5.73m); Discus Throw: 1. Garima (Har, 45.91m), 2. Pooja (Har, 45.42m), 3. Siddhi Shailendra Karan (Mah, 40.49m); Pole Vault: 1. Pooja (Har, 3.40m), 2. Jyopti (Har, 3.00m), 3. Maisuri Timbadiya (Guj, 3.00m).