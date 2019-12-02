Yohan Blake slams World Athletics chief Coe for 200m removal from Diamond League

Yohan Blake lashed out at World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe for removing four events, including the 200m race from next year’s IAAF Diamond League.

“It has changed a lot, I am not going to lie. The times we are running have slowed down, track and field is dying a little. If he (Coe) can take away the 200m and triple jump, I don’t know if he is trying to build it (track and field) or trying to kill athletics,” Blake said.



“But that’s a stupid move he is making. He must enhance the sport, but he is killing it. It is just madness,” Blake said in his criticism of Coe.

“I am talking about that because I believe 200 (meters) is very important. This is people’s career and where they make money. That’s where I broke 200 meters Diamond League record. You cannot do that. Everybody is hating him. We have to take a stand.”



"Sure Hima will come back stronger"

When asked about Hima Das, whose injuries over the past year has put a big question mark on her chances to qualify for Tokyo 2020, Blake said he is confident she will come back stronger.

“I met her in Australia, during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. I spoke to her, a very good person. I’m sure she will come back stronger.

“I just feel that they (athletes) should believe in themselves more, that’s one of the things I want to do once I come here, spread awareness about believing in themselves more and work harder. I work day and night to stay at the top. You have to work three times as hard as me and that’s what I am after,” the Jamaican revealed, hinting at plans to start a training programme in India after the Olympics to discover young talents in the country.

(With agency inputs)