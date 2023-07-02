  • George Beamish (NZL)
  • Samuel Duguna (ETH)
  • Fernando Carro (ESP)
  • Emil Blomberg (SWE)
  • Avinash Sable (IND)
  • Hailemariam Amare (ETH)
  • Simon Sundstrom (SWE)
  • Mohammed Msaad (MAR)
  • Vidar Johansson (SWE)
  • Abraham Sime (ETH)
  • Getnet Wale (ETH)
  • Lawrence Kemboi Kip Song (KEN)
  • El Mehdi Aboujanah (ESP)