Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable will compete in the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Sable had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28 in his only 3000m steeplechase race of the year so far.

Sable holds the National Record of 8:11.20s, set on his way to the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

When and where to watch Avinash Sable in action at Stockholm Diamond League? India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Stockholm Diamond League. The event will begin at 10:42PM IST. Viewers in India can watch its live telecast on Sports18 or stream it on JioCinema.

Start List for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase: