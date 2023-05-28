Avinash Sable, Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase, will begin his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet at Rabat, Morocco on Monday.

This will be Sable’s second Diamond League appearance. Last year, the Indian, who made his Diamond League debut, finished fifth securing the then-national record of 8.12.48 at the Morocco meet.

Live Streaming Details When is the 2023 Diamond League meet in Rabat? The 2023 Diamond League meet in Rabat will be held on Monday - May 29 (IST). Where in Rabat will the 2023 Diamond League meet take place? The 2023 Diamond League meeting in Rabat will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. At what time will men’s 3000m steeplechase competition begin at 2023 Doha Diamond League? The men’s 3000m steeplechase competition at the 2023 Rabat Diamond League, in which India’s Avinash Sable will participate, will begin at 1:16 AM IST. Where to watch men’s 3000m steeplechase competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League? The men’s 3000m steeplechase competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.

Tokyo Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who also won Diamond League 2022 and the Rabat leg clocking 7:58.28 will compete again this year

Kenya’s Rio 2016 Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen and Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot - will be the other major contenders for Sable.