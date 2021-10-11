Ayush, Rupal impress at National Open 400m championship

As expected, Haryana’s Ayush Dabas returned with the fastest time of 47.38 seconds in the men’s heats on the opening day of the third National Open 400m championship at the Nehru Stadium complex here on Monday.

Winner of the National under-23 title recently in 46.58 seconds - the fifth-fastest time by an Indian this year - Dabas stood out in the crowd that included seven runners who covered the distance inside 49 seconds.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh’s Rupal won her heats in 56.13 seconds in the girls’ under-18 section and emerged way faster than three others who clocked sub-60 timings.

Karnataka’s Rihan C. H. was the fastest in the boys (under-16) heats following his effort of 49.31. UP’s Himanshu Rathi was next best in 50.71 while three others - Delhi’s Aman Choudhary, UP’s Sonu Chaudhary, and Andhra’s Setty Lohit - warmed up for the battles ahead with sub-52 efforts.

Rahul Githala (Rajasthan) topped the boy's under-18 heats in 48.77, which was better than teammate Pankaj’s 48.97, the fastest time in the boys under-20 section.

In the girls’ under-16, Karnataka’s Priyanka Olekar (58.97) and Tamil Nadu’s Kanista Teena (59.08) were two of the fastest semifinalists.

The semi finals are scheduled on Tuesday morning, and all the finals, in the afternoon.