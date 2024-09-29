MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Berlin Marathon 2024: Mengesha, Ketema complete Ethiopian double

Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tigist Ketema won the men’s and women’s races in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 17:59 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Gold medallist Ethiopia’s Milkesa Mengesha celebrates after winning the men’s elite race with gold medallist Ethiopia’s Tigist Ketema of the women’s elite race.
Gold medallist Ethiopia’s Milkesa Mengesha celebrates after winning the men’s elite race with gold medallist Ethiopia’s Tigist Ketema of the women’s elite race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Ethiopia’s Milkesa Mengesha celebrates after winning the men’s elite race with gold medallist Ethiopia’s Tigist Ketema of the women’s elite race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tigist Ketema won the men’s and women’s races in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Mengesha finished strongly and ran a personal best time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 17 seconds to finish ahead of Kenyans Cybrian Kotut and Stephen Kiprop in the men’s race. Haymanot Alew of Ethiopia was fourth.

Mengesha collapsed after crossing the finish line and wiped away tears as he was overcome by emotion.

The women’s result was clear long before the men’s as Ketema dropped her rivals before the half-way mark and finished in 2:16:42 – the third fastest time recorded in Berlin. Compatriots Mestawot Fikir and Bosena Mulatie followed in 2:18:48 and 2:19:00, respectively.

READ | Winter Olympics 2034: Doping probe ‘unlikely’ to jeopardise Salt Lake City Games, says IOC president

Conditions were perfect on a sunny crisp autumn day in the German capital.

A record number of 58,212 runners from 161 nations registered to run on the course where more world records (13) were set than any other. Another record was not expected this soon after the top stars raced at the Olympics last month.

It was the first Berlin Marathon without either Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge or Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele since 2014.

Kipchoge still holds the Berlin course record of 2:01:09 from 2022 – then a world record that was only beaten by Kelvin Kiptum with a time of 2:00:35 in the Chicago Marathon in October last year. The 24-year-old Kiptum was killed in a car crash in his native Kenya in February.

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa set the women’s world record of 2:11:53 in the Berlin Marathon last year.

Related Topics

Berlin marathon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS 2024, 5th ODI LIVE score: Duckett falls to Head after scoring 107; England six wickets down
    Team Sportstar
  2. Berlin Marathon 2024: Mengesha, Ketema complete Ethiopian double
    AP
  3. PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA president says, members ‘more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain’
    PTI
  4. China Open 2024: 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai extends historic run
    AFP
  5. IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v West Indies match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Berlin Marathon 2024: Mengesha, Ketema complete Ethiopian double
    AP
  2. Winter Olympics 2034: Doping probe ‘unlikely’ to jeopardise Salt Lake City Games, says IOC president
    PTI
  3. Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024: Without Kipchoge, Assefa, new faces set to steal limelight in Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS 2024, 5th ODI LIVE score: Duckett falls to Head after scoring 107; England six wickets down
    Team Sportstar
  2. Berlin Marathon 2024: Mengesha, Ketema complete Ethiopian double
    AP
  3. PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA president says, members ‘more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain’
    PTI
  4. China Open 2024: 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai extends historic run
    AFP
  5. IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v West Indies match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment